Conor McGregor provides fresh update on UFC return fight against Michael Chandler

After previously claiming a December fight with Michael Chandler would not happen, Conor McGregor has now changed his tune.

By

Abhinav Kini
2 min read
Conor McGregor, UFC

The Conor McGregor return saga has taken another twist.

At the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London earlier this month, the Irishman claimed his three-fight plan involved returning to the UFC in December for a fight with Michael Chandler.

Given that McGregor is still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool — which requires him to submit two negative samples over a period of six months — many assumed he'd be receiving a special exemption.

However, he revealed this past weekend that a December return looked unlikely.

“I’m ready. I wanted an announcement for (UFC 296 on) Dec. 16. I’ve given everything,” McGregor said in a deleted voice note before adding: “So, it’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”

With UFC president Dana White also stating his belief that the fight would likely only happen in early 2024, it appeared all but set that McGregor would not be returning to action in 2023.

At least, that's what we thought. On Monday evening, the former two-weight champion announced that a December return was still on the cards.

“December is back on the table!” McGregor tweeted before adding the following. “Ready in both stances.”

Whether McGregor is just playing mind games with Chandler as he as the last few months or is serious remains to be seen at this point.

However, with Sean O'Malley calling for a bantamweight title defense against Marlon Vera in December, what better way to close out the year than to have that fight on a card headlined by the long-awaited return of McGregor?

