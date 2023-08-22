Conor McGregor provides fresh update on UFC return fight against Michael Chandler

The Conor McGregor return saga has taken another twist.

At the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London earlier this month, the Irishman claimed his three-fight plan involved returning to the UFC in December for a fight with Michael Chandler.

Given that McGregor is still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool — which requires him to submit two negative samples over a period of six months — many assumed he'd be receiving a special exemption.

However, he revealed this past weekend that a December return looked unlikely.