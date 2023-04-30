Jorge Masvidal believes Nate Diaz did absolutely nothing wrong.

Diaz was involved in a street brawl in New Orleans last week that saw him choke out Rodney Petersen — a Logan Paul impersonator. The footage which went viral showed Petersen not particularly looking like he wanted a physical encounter.

However, the former UFC star proceeded to choke him out regardless before gently laying him on the sidewalk. Diaz’s team has since claimed self defense as an arrest warrant was later issued on suspicion of second-degree battery. Diaz eventually turned himself in before posting bail.

Reacting to the events, Masvidal — who notably defeated Diaz in their BMF title fight in Nov. 2019 — believes the Stockton native was completely in the right as one can never know what someone’s true intentions are.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He also believes pro fighters have a right to defend themselves even against civilians, though Petersen also happens to be a trained fighter.

“There’s nothing wrong [with defending yourself],” Masvidal told TMZ. “When it’s you against somebody you have no idea if he’s got a knife in his pocket, if he’s gonna f******g pepper spray you then kick you in the nuts.

“… Obviously this guy’s not in the right mind if he’s attacking a pro fighter. I just don’t like it that people think because we’re pro fighters that we’re not able to defend ourselves. No, we have to defend ourselves. It’s a cold world out there.”

Nate Diaz is set to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5. It remains to be seen if this incident will have any effect on that matchup.