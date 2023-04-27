Nate Diaz has turned himself into the police.

The former UFC star’s representative Zach Rosenfield made the announcement in a statement to the media Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for Diaz for his actions in a brawl that took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans over the weekend.

Diaz was seen on footage choking a man out cold despite the latter seemingly having his hands up. The arrest warrant issued was on suspicion of second-degree battery with the Diaz camp claiming self-defense.

“Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 am. CT,” the statement read. “We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

If the Stockton native is deemed guilty, his charge will be considered a felony in Louisiana with a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a fine of $2,000.

Diaz was attending Misfits Boxing 6 in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avila who was competing. He was involved in a prior altercation with reality TV star Chase DeMoor before later choking Rodney Petersen — a Logan Paul impersonator — out.

Nate Diaz departed the UFC late last year after his contract expired and is currently set to box Jake Paul in an eight-round contest on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

As things stand, there is no word on whether these ongoing legal issues put that fight in jeopardy.