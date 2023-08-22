It's been a while since Ronda Rousey was seen fighting inside the UFC Octagon. Don't expect her to make a comeback in the MMA promotion company with UFC president Dana White shutting down the idea.

“There’s no shot,” White said about the possibility of Ronda Rousey making some sort of a last hurrah in the UFC, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “She’s accomplished everything she set out to do,” White added.

White believes that the motivation to fight isn't quite there anymore for Rousey.

“Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it,” says White. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

There was a time when Ronda Rousey was the toast of the UFC. She was the organization's first female fighter and went on to win the UFC's women's bantamweight title, which she defended successfully multiple times. Rousey held the title from 2012 until 2015 when she lost to Holly Holm. The following year, she fought Amanda Nunes and lost via TKO in what turned out to be her last trip to the Octagon.

There is a belief that Rousey will soon part ways with WWE, leaving some to speculate that a UFC return is imminent for the 36-year-old MMA legend. Whether she does make an MMA comeback or not, Rousey's legacy as a fighter is secure.

Rousey won 12 of her 14 MMA fights with three knockout victories and nine submissions.