Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC has announced that they added a welterweight scrap between #9 Sean Brady and #13 Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 on July 9th. This fight will be during this year’s International Fight Week which boasts a week-long of activities for fight fans all around the world.

We haven’t seen Brady in action since his October 2022 TKO loss to Belal Muhammad. He was scheduled to fight Michel Pereira back in March but he was sidelined due to a groin injury. He says that he is fully recovered from the injury and is looking forward to getting back to work at UFC 290. This is certainly not the ideal matchup to come back from injury against but nonetheless, it’s someone he must go through to become the champion.

Jack Della Maddalena has been wrecking everyone put in his path since his UFC debut. He is riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak and he has finished each of his last four opponents in the first round. This fight with Sean Brady will be his toughest test to date and the highest-ranked opposition as well. Maddalena has the chance to be fast-tracked to a potential title shot with a big here on July 9th

UFC 290 could be the fight card of the year

The UFC is starting to put together what looks like to be the fight card of the year. We have not one but two title fights in the main and co-main events. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title yet again against interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event. In the co-main event, we have the men’s flyweight championship up for grabs when Brandon Moreno sets out to defend his title for the first time against another fighter that’s not Deiveson Figueiredo, Alexandre Pantoja.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite talents like Bo Nickal, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape, Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, and Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner. This fight is just barely halfway done and it already has the makings to be the fight card of the year. We are less than three months away so stay tuned for more fight news in the coming weeks!