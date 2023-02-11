Up-and-coming prospects will meet in the third fight of this UFC 284 Main Card in a Welterweight (170lb) Division clash. Rising Aussie Jack Della Maddalena with face off against “Rudeboy” Randy Brown. This fight has all the makings of Fight of the Night. Check out our UFC odds series for our Della Maddalena-Brown prediction and pick.

Jack Della Maddalena comes into this contest with a 13-2 record. The 26-year old Australian prospect has been every bit of talented in his short UFC stint. Maddalena earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and has won each of his first three UFC fights by way of KO/TKO. He’s risen as one of the more promising prospects of late, so look for him to continue his streak in his hometown of Perth. Della Maddalena stands 5’11” with a 73-inch reach.

Randy Brown is 16-4 in his professional fighting career and has gone 4-1 in his last four fights. He’s currently on a four-fight winning streak with wins over opponents like Francisco Trinaldo and Khaos Williams. Extremely long for this division, Randy Brown has the perfect frame to be successful in welterweight. He’ll look for his fifth-straight again Maddalena in this one. Brown stands 6’4″ with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Jack Della Maddalena-Randy Brown Odds

Jack Della Maddalena: -310

Randy Brown: +250

Over (2.5) rounds: +114

Under (2.5) rounds: -146

How to Watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

TV: UFC Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jack Della Maddalena Will Win

Jack Della Maddalena has been an uber exciting prospect coming out of DWCS. He’s got a gritty fighting style that lends way to a fire fight. However, Maddalena does a tremendous job at limiting his damage while keeping a pace on his opponent. Thus far, he’s been getting it done with his hands, knocking opponents out left and right with shots to the head and body. He’s got great power for his size and is extremely smart in the octagon.

Della Maddalena will have a disadvantage her in height and reach. He’ll have to move inside Randy Brown’s space and pop out quickly before any countering shots come his way. If he’s smart, Maddalena will work the takedown as his opponent has had trouble getting up from the ground in the past. Maddalena will also have to be cautious on the ground with the long limbs of Brown in scramble situations.

Why Randy Brown Will Win

Randy Brown has the perfect frame for welterweight. At 6’4″ with a long reach, he’s able to keep the fight at distance and strike within his own range, a range that often outweighs his opponents’. He also loves to throw kicks, especially up the middle, with his long legs. Brown has also been improving in his jiu-jitsu game, a skill he’ll need to make use of his Maddalena decides to grapple with him.

The biggest focus for Brown will be to stop the takedowns and keep this fight at range. The two fighters are evenly matched on the feet, so look for Brown to use his long reach to his advantage. Brown will also have to be active on the ground. His long limbs allow him to chase submission attempts from awkward angles, so look for him to show off some of his BJJ if the fight calls for it.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Randy Brown Prediction & Pick

This fight seems to be the perfect spot for Jack Della Maddalena to get a win in his hometown of Perth. However, Randy Brown has too many physical gifts not to make him competitive in this one. I believe the line should be much closer. Brown is the bigger threat on the feet and dangerous on the ground. Let’s take “Rudeboy” with the prediction, simply for the value.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Randy Brown Prediction & Pick: Randy Brown (+250)