Sean O'Malley is about to make a lot more money.

O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion following his second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner in Boston.

The 28-year-old wasn't taken down once during the fight and managed to connect with a precise counter right that dropped Sterling as the latter closing the distance with strikes. Sterling tried to survive but in the end, took too many shots from O'Malley's ground and pound as a new champion was crowned.

It seemed like a moment written in the stars given that Sean O'Malley carried plenty of hype right from his first appearance in Dana White's Contender Series.

Because of this hype — as well as his all-round personality and business acumen — O'Malley was already a big star without the belt as he boasted a very big audience on social media.

But now that he's a UFC champion, he's bound to not only become even more known to casuals and the mainstream audience, but make a lot more money as well.

“Kid, you have no idea how much money you're gonna make,” O'Malley told TMZ of what UFC president Dana White told him after the fight.

As a UFC champion, “Sugar” will certainly receive a lot more lucrative opportunities when it comes to sponsors and partnerships.

However, he'll also get a brand new UFC contract and given his popularity, one can expect it to be more lucrative than other champions. Not to mention, he'll also be receiving plenty of pay-per-view points whenever he defends his title next.