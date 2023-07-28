The time has finally come and UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gathje is here. The fighters are weighed-in and ready to go from Salt Lake City, Utah as we'll see 12 scheduled bouts, including the Main Event to decide the new BMF in the UFC. The Main Card action begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 291 Best Underdog picks.

The Main Event is set to feature No. 2 ranked Lightweight Dustin Poirier fighting No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje to determine the baddest man in the UFC. Both fighters are at the top of their games right now and have assured fans that they're in for an all-out war. Poirier bested Gaethje in the first meeting, but both guys have evolved into better versions of themselves and are prepared to bring us and instant classic.

The Co-Main event will feature the debut of former Middleweight Champ Alex Pereira at 205, facing off against the former Champion Jan Blachowicz. Pereira moves up to try and capture another division's title, but he's met by one of the toughest competitors the UFC has to offer. It'll be a true test of wills and could determine the next challenger for the vacant Light Heavyweight belt.

The betting lines are close throughout this card, making it feel like we're going to see some razor-thin fights throughout the night. Add the elevation of Salt Lake City and anything can happen on Saturday night. Let's take a look at some of our favorite underdog picks for those bettors who are looking for value.

Vinicius Salvador (+128) vs. CJ Vergara

Sure, CJ Vergara has looked very good in his last couple of fights and continues to show off a relentless chin despite being rocked multiple times. He's a very good boxer and will look to trade with Salvador, but Salvador's range matches up well against the stockier Vergara. Salvador is also a good grappler and can counter the wrestling of Vergara. If both guys choose to stand in the middle and exchange, don't be surprised if Salvador's shots are landing with more power. While Vergara is on the rise, this matchup is particularly tough for him.

Derrick Lewis (+180) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

These two guys are clearly heading in opposite directions. Many still question Lewis' motivation to fight as he's probably just going out there to secure a paycheck without any titles in mind at this point. Lewis has dropped his last three fights and hasn't looked competitive doing so. De Lima, on the other hand, is 4-1 in his last five and is quickly climbing the heavyweight rankings. Still, we find ourselves always betting Derrick Lewis by knockout. In this case, it may not be a bad bet as Lewis will try to get out of there as quickly as possible. There's no telling how his cardio will hold up in Utah's altitude, so expect him to try and finish this fight very quickly.

Tony Ferguson (+310) vs. Bobby Green

This is another one of those cases where a fan-favorite fighter is on a clear decline and no one wants to accept it. Ferguson's lost his last five fights, but it's worth noting they've all been against the best of the best. He may not be as quick as he once was, but the intense passion for fighting is always there and he'll always put in a full effort. Bobby Green looked pretty good in his last fight and is the heavy favorite for good reason. However, we saw Robbie Lawler go out on a high note and maybe Ferguson can do the same. With this kind of line, don't be scared to back El Cucuy as it could be the last time.

Justin Gaethje (+124) vs. Dustin Poirier

Many people will look back to the first fight between these two and automatically assume a similar result will take place this time around. That couldn't be farther from the truth as both fighters are completely different versions of themselves. Gaethje, especially, has grown and matured as a fighter, finally finding the perfect sweet spot of controlled chaos. He looked very patient in his fight against Fiziev and showed that he's entering a new level with his striking. This could be dangerous for Poirier as he may be expecting the same Gaethje of old. If Justin Gaethje can go in and land big shots while keeping his composure, he may be able to win this fight. He also trains in Colorado so this type of elevation won't be a problem for him. We should be in for a classic no matter which way you bet it.