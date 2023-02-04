UFC Fight Night Vegas continues on ESPN+ with another main card fight featuring two light heavyweights. Da Un Jung of South Korea will take on American Devin Clark on the main card of Saturday’s action. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jung-Clark prediction and pick.

Da Un Jung is 15-3-1 heading into this fight. In his UFC fights, Jung is 4-1-1, a good record considering the level of competition he’s had to face while with the organization. Mostly a power puncher, Da Un Jung has a tendency to end fights early, particularly in the first round. He’ll have a size advantage in this one as he looks to make quick work of Devin Clark. Jung stands 6’4″ with a 78.5-inch reach.

Devin Clark is 13-7 in his octagon career, but has lost three of his last five fights. His last win came against William Knight in a heavyweight bout. Brown looked great at the new weight class and showed a number of new facets to his game. However, his return to light heavyweight was not as welcoming, as Clark suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Azamat Murzakanov. He’ll look to turn the tide against Da Un Jung in this one. Devin Clark stands 6’0″ tall with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Da Un Jung-Devin Clark Odds

Da Un Jung: -250

Devin Clark: +198

Over (2.5) rounds: +130

Under (2.5) rounds: -166

How to Watch Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET/ 10:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Da Un Jung Will Win

Da Un Jung has all the physical tools to one day compete for the light heavyweight belt. He’s fairly big for the weight class, standing at 6’4″. He uses his height to his advantage, striking at opponents from range and overwhelming them with his size once he’s in close. Jung is eager to rush his opponents with a flurry of punches if the fight starts getting scrappy. Before getting finished in his last fight, Jung ran through his first four UFC fights with relative ease.

Jung is still fresh in the sport, so he’ll need to rely on matchmaking to provide him with good matchups; he’s got one here in Devin Clark. Jung will want to stay active on his feet as Clark is susceptible to gassing out early. He’ll want to stay on the outside while picking and popping his jabs, keeping Clark at range. If he can do so while keeping his striking constant, it should be enough to stifle Devin Clark.

Why Devin Clark Will Win

Each time Devin Clark fights, he leaves a great amount to be desired by UFC fans. He has a phenomenal build for the weight class and has incredible physical tools. By the way Devin Clark moves, one would think he has a game similar to that of a Ciryl Gane. However, Clark is more of a pressure fighter and likes to use his offensive wrestling to control opponents. He possesses a tremendous squeeze and won’t let his opponents off easy once he gets a hold of them.

The biggest criticism to Clark’s game has been his output. If the fight isn’t completely going his way, Clark will often hesitate to let punches fly and open himself up. At the earliest signs of trouble, Clark tens to back up constantly and cover up against shots. This leaves him open to boxing combinations being landed in rapid succession. Devin Clark will have to control this fight through the clinch early and often if he wants to have a chance against the favored Jung.

Final Da Un Jung-Devin Clark Prediction & Pick

Devin Clark hasn’t showed me anything in recent memory that indicates he’s capable of winning this fight. The odds show me that Jung is the better fighter and will have all the physical advantages here, a dynamic Clark has struggled with in the past. Their trajectories are just too far apart right now, I’ll take Da Un Jung to win the fight.

Final Da Un Jung-Devin Clark Prediction & Pick: Da Un Jung -250