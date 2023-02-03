The “Road to the UFC” Finale fights draw to a close with this lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Vegas. Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih will square off against Anshul Jubli of India. Both with long roads to the UFC, their paths will meet on Saturday in a fight you won’t want to miss. Check out our UFC odds series for our Saragih-Jubli prediction and pick.

Jeka Saragih holds a record of 13-2. He’s won his last five fights coming in and has done so in devastating fashion, often hitting opponents with highlight reel knockouts. His last two fights of the tournament were especially impressive as he landed a spinning backfist KO in one fight and a straight right hand from hell in the other. Often the smaller fighter, Saragih packs the bigger punch. He stands 5’8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Anshul Jubli holds an MMA record of 6-0, despite claiming he is also 13-0 as a kickboxer. The unbeaten fighter is looking to put Indian MMA on the map as he’s become a fan favorite with his post-fight speeches. His last win of the tournament was a split decision win in which he controlled most of the action. He earned a BYE in his previous fight due to his opponent’s weight issues. Anshul Jubli stands 6’0″ tall and has a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Jeka Saragih-Anshul Jubli Odds

Jeka Saragih: -102

Anshul Jubli: -125

Over (2.5) rounds: +102

Under (2.5) rounds: -130

How to Watch Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jeka Saragih Will Win

Jeka Saragih comes into this fight with more experience than his opponent Jubli. He will also have an advantage with his power. Saragih looks to land power shots as he has a knack for putting opponents to sleep. He loves to load up on an overhand right and is eager to exchange in fire fights. While he protects his head well, he’s still often susceptible to taking shots with his fighting style. He also likes to mix in kicks to his arsenal as well.

The biggest advantage for Saragih will be his one-shot knockout ability. Although the shorter fighter, he has the same reach as his opponent and will look to get shots off in close. Saragih often backs up throughout the fight and waits for his opponents to make a mistake before countering with shots. If Jubli isn’t careful, Saragih will look to add him to his growing list of KO victims.

Why Anshul Jubli Will Win

Anshul Jubli may have limited experience in the octagon, but his game rounds out well as he’s adapted to the sport. He, like so many fresh fighters, has high expectations of himself and wants to be the one to pave the way for Indian fighters. He’s great on his feet and does a good job of getting in and out of range with his street fighting style. He’s got good boxing combinations and likes to throw in heated exchanges. He also works at a high pace, something Saragih has not seen in his recent fights.

Anshul Jubli can win this fight in a number of ways. Through an intense staredown, Jubli was able to keep his cool while Saragih tried to intimidate him. What was also apparent was how much bigger Jubli was compared to Saragih. He’ll be the much bigger fighter in the cage, which gives him a huge advantage in the wrestling department. Jubli will have to show an improved game to edge the dangerous Saragih.

Final Jeka Saragih-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick

This fight is the closest one on the card and rightfully so. These two fighters match up very well against each other and both are capable of fighting at the next level. With a coin flip like this, I’ll side towards the bigger fighter as Jubli continues to evolve his game.

Final Jeka Saragih-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick: Anshul Jubli -125