This matchup comes on the Prelims of Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann and will take place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Jordan Leavitt will make his return to the octagon against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Victor Martinez. Both fighters are in need of a win here. Check out our UFC odds series for our Leavitt-Martinez prediction and pick.

Jordan Leavitt is 10-2 in his professional career and has gone 3-2 in his fights with the UFC. He excited fans with his DWCS contract-winning performance and has been viral on social media for his rather interesting post-fight celebrations. He’s coming off a bad loss to Paddy Pimblett where he got choked out and was the clear underdog. Look for Leavitt to try and return to his previous form in this fight. He stands 5’9″ and has a 71-inch reach.

Victor Martinez has a record of 13-4 and will be making his UFC debut. He earned a contract on DWCS in an impressive win over Jacob Rosales. However, his last fight came almost a year and half ago, so he’ll be looking to look fresh in his octagon debut. The odds makers are making him a pick against a seasoned UFC fighter. Martinez stands 5’8″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Jordan Leavitt-Victor Martinez Odds

Jordan Leavitt: -110

Victor Martinez: -110

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +178

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -230

How to Watch Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

Why Jordan Leavitt Will Win

Despite Jordan Leavitt’s last bad loss to Paddy Pimblett, he’s shown that he has a decent striking skill set that can be backed up by his wrestling. His striking remains a question as he can look sharp for the first few minutes of a fight, but lacks any output once he starts getting tired. He also leaves his hands down and his head up too often, lending him to getting dropped on multiple occasions in his fights.

To win this fight, Jordan Leavitt will have to tighten up defensively and not let the big punches of Martinez get through his arm guard. He’ll have an advantage with his defensive wrestling on the ground, so he’ll try to get a takedown against Martinez if he’s smart. The gas tank will be a question as always, so Leavitt should look to be conservative early and maintain a level energy throughout.

Why Victor Martinez Will Win

Victor Martinez showed flashes of promising skills in his DWCS when he won a unanimous decision and controlled the fight in a number of ways. He has great boxing and very fast hands, much faster than his opponent’s. Martinez likes to throw hard combinations and follow them up with leg kicks. He was a champion over at LFA and saw success in his first UFC showing, but was unfortunately sidelined for quite some time with injuries.

Martinez feels as though he is healthy and has the rest of his life to fight for. He’s highly motivated to get a win and matches up well against Leavitt. He doesn’t have great takedown defense, so it could spell trouble for him if Leavitt decides to wrestle the whole time. But look for Martinez to be very aggressive and methodical in his approach.

Final Jordan Leavitt-Victor Martinez Prediction & Pick

Jordan Leavitt could very well come out here and school Victor Martinez on the ground en route to a decision win. Leavitt even has a chance to get the submission, so the prediction would lie with him if it wasn’t for Martinez’s situation. He’s very motivated and feels as though this is his one chance to really break through in the UFC. Assuming he’s healthy, I like Martinez to get the win here. I wouldn’t bet this fight, however, given how close the odds makers have it at.

Final Jordan Leavitt-Victor Martinez Prediction & Pick: Victor Martinez (-110)