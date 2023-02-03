UFC action returns late Saturday Night for another UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. With these fights originally being scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea, the UFC decided to honor the time change in wake of cancelling the fight card. The fans in Asia will be able to watch their countries’ fighters on local time, a treat they don’t usually get to enjoy. Check out our UFC odds series for our Taira-Aguilar prediction and pick.

The action gets underway with a banging flyweight opener. 23-year old Japanese phenom Tatsuro Taira takes on Mexican DWCS winner Jesus Aguilar. Taira will be looking to notch his third-straight win in the UFC, while Aguilar will be making his official UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Both fighters have won their last five fights coming into this one and only have a combined one loss to their 20 wins between them.

Tatsuro Taira is 12-0 inside of the octagon. He stands 5’7″ and will be the taller fighter by three inches. He will also enjoy a seven inch reach advantage over Aguilar. Jesus Aguilar stands 5’4″ with a 62.5 reach. He’s 8-1 as a professional and will be looking to impress in his UFC debut.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Tatsuro Taira-Jesus Aguilar Odds

Tatsuro Taira: -1600

Jesus Aguilar: +750

Will the fight go the distance? YES: +158

Will the fight go the distance? NO: -210

How to Watch Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tatsuro Taira Will Win

Tatsuro Taira has shown a wild fighting style in his first two fights with the UFC. He starts extremely fast and brings his style to his opponent right away. Taira has a wide array strikes both with his hands and legs, ripping off combinations to the head with kicks to the body. He likes to throw spinning attacks in rapid succession and stun his opponents before jumping on top of them and showing off his submission game.

Of his 12 wins, six are by way of submission, including one in his last fight. He’ll be the heaviest favorite on this card by a wide margin, showing that the UFC has a lot of hope for the prospect coming out of Japan. Taira is certainly more polished than Aguilar and has had more time in the promotion to fine-tune his training and weight cut ahead of fights. He’ll hope to live up to the betting line with an exciting performance in this one.

Why Jesus Aguilar Will Win

Jesus Aguilar won his contract fight on Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series and will be making his debut in this one. In that fight, he showed off his wrestling capabilities against a talented striker in Erisson Ferreira before locking in a guillotine submission win. Aguilar loves to go to the guillotine as he’s secured five of his eight wins with the submission. He’s a stocky striker due to his physical stature.

In his DWCS, it was apparent he had a striking disadvantage. So, for the rest of the fight, Aguilar used his wrestling and secured a win with his fight-IQ. Against Taira, a seasoned fighter on the ground, submissions may not come as easily. He’ll have to use his wrestling and hold Taira down to get a win as the biggest underdog on the card.

Final Tatsuro Taira-Jesus Aguilar Prediction & Pick

Jesus Aguilar won’t be able to keep up with the pace of Tatsuro Taira. Look for Aguilar to shoot for takedowns early as he’ll have a huge disadvantage in the striking department. Tatsuro Tairo will win the fight, but is too heavy a favorite to make any plays. Look for him by way of TKO/KO.

Final Tatsuro Taira-Jesus Aguilar Prediction & Pick: Tatsuro Taira -1600; by KO/TKO +600