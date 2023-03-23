The Main Card of UFC Fight Night: San Antonio will continue with this matchup of opposing styles in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. No. 15-ranked Nate Landwehr will bring his relentless pressure against Austin Lingo, who was slated to fight on last week’s card. Don’t miss a second of this exciting fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Landwehr-Lingo prediction and pick.

Nate Landwehr has a professional record of 16-4 and has gone 3-2 since joining the UFC. He’s a former undefeated M-1 Global Champion and has made a huge name for himself with his exciting style of fighting in the UFC. With his granite chin and willingness to bang, Landwehr has produced a number of memorable moments in his five fights and is an even more colorful personality on the mic. He’s coming off back-to-back victories over L’udovit Klein and David Onama as he looks for his third-straight on short notice against Lingo. Landwehr stands 5’9″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Austin Lingo has an MMA record of 9-1 and has gone 2-1 in his UFC stint. An undefeated fighter in LFA at 6-0, Lingo has acknowledged the huge step-up in competition when fighting against UFC talent. He realized this when he lost his debut to Youssef Zalal, but got on the right track with back-to-back wins over Jacob Kilburn and Luis Saldana in his most recent fights. He was scheduled to fight Ricardo Ramos on last week’s London card and will now be relegated to facing Landwehr in San Antonio. Lingo stands 5’10” with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC San Antonio Odds: Nate Landwehr-Austin Lingo Odds

Nate Landwehr: -245

Austin Lingo: +186

Over (2.5) rounds: -102

Under (2.5) rounds: -124

How to Watch Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nate Landwehr Will Win

Nate Landwehr wins his fights by breaking the spirit of his opponents and being the more aggressive fighter in the octagon. In situations where the fight becomes a war of attrition, Landwehr will almost always have an upper hand with his crazy chin and relentless effort to harm the person standing across from him. He swings with intention and is always willing to eat a few shots just to land one. His pressure is what stifles opponents as they’re unable to open up any striking with him constantly in their face. He welcomes the clinch and loves to use elbows and dirty boxing inside.

The issue for Landwehr and his style will always be the propensity to get hit in the exchanges. He leaves his chin up when swinging and will sometimes overcommit to his striking blitzes. It leaves him open to get hit by sharp counter-punchers and at 34-years of age, he’ll want to limit the amount of clean shots he takes against Lingo. If Landwehr can fight smart, utilize his great wrestling (86% takedown defense), and keep his hands up, he should be able to break the will of Lingo and win as decent favorite here.

Why Austin Lingo Will Win

Austin Lingo has improved by leaps and bounds since his UFC debut and continues to evolve his game to become a more well-rounded fighter. With four of his wins by decision, Lingo has an ability to control where the fight goes and dictate the pace on the feet. He’s strong with his boxing combinations and pushes a high output, despite wavering to Landwehr in the strikes landed per minute. He has big power in his hands and has looked good in his two most recent fights. Lingo likes to pressure his opponents and counter with his left hook, so look for some big collisions when him and Landwehr meet in the middle.

The biggest question for Lingo will be his recent pulling out of fights and not fighting since 2021. He pulled out of his fight against Jonathan Pearce due to an injury. Later, he withdrew from his bout with David Onama. Slated to fight on last week’s London card, his opponent missed weight bad, delaying Lingo’s return another week. It’ll be interesting to see how the lingering injuries and time away from the octagon will affect him in this one.

Final Nate Landwehr-Austin Lingo Prediction & Pick

This makes for a great fight given that both men fight with forward pressure and will continue to walk right into each other. Both men love to brawl, so look for there to be some huge exchanges between them in the pocket. Ultimately, this style of fight favors Landwehr and his constant pressure. His head movement is good enough to read the looping shots of Lingo. However, if Lingo can land a few, he’s got the power to put anyone’s lights out. Still, we’ll go with Nate Landwehr to be the more durable man in this one and put on a show until the final bell.

Final Nate Landwehr-Austin Lingo Prediction & Pick: Nate Landwehr (-245)