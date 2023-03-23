The UFC is heading to Texas for a stacked fight night event, UFC San Antonio. On tap for this fight night event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. On this fight card, we have a men’s flyweight matchup on the prelims between two Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Vinicius Salvador and Victor Altamirano. Check out our UFC odds series for our Salvador-Altamirano prediction and pick.

Vinicius Salvador (14-4) is a powerful southpaw striker that fights out of Brazil. He has fought the majority of his time on the Brazilian regional scene on his way up to his shot on the Contender Series. He impressed Dana White and co with a nasty knockout of Shannon Ross who actually made his UFC debut at UFC 284.

Victor Altamirano (11-2) also got his rise to the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series when he won a highly questionable split decision over Carlos Candelario. The Mexican native has since gone 1-1 after getting signed with the promotion and will be looking to build off his best win yet with a knockout of Daniel Lacerda.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC San Antonio Odds: Vinicius Salvador-Victor Altamirano Odds

Vinicius Salvador: -115

Victor Altamirano: -111

How to Watch Vinicius Salvador vs. Victor Altamirano

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Vinicius Salvador Will Win

Vinicius Salvador possesses punching power that you normally don’t see in the flyweight division. The way he knocked down Shannon Ross twice before ultimately ending him with a third shot was very impressive. He is quite experienced for a debutant with 18 professional fights and winning all 14 of his fights inside the distance with 13 of them coming by way of knockout.

Salvador gets a good matchup to his style with Altamirano, who’s one to normally stand and trade with his opponents at range. If that is the case, there is a high chance of another knockout waiting to happen.

Why Victor Altamirano Will Win

Victor Altamirano made up for his first loss inside the octagon with a big knockout win against Daniel Lacerda. That was only the second knockout of his career and he better hope some of that newfound power helps him get past the dangerous striker he has ahead of him in Vinicius Salvador.

What Altamirano has going for him is that is normally the busier fighter when he is in there and he is the better grappler in this contest. If he is able to mix things up and just be the busier fighter here, he certainly can get the job done.

Final Vinicius Salvador-Victor Altamirano Prediction & Pick

The odds are close and for good reason, there are paths to victory on both sides so boils down to who will implement their game plan better. Seeing as Salvador has a huge gaping hole in his defensive grappling that if Altamirano fights smart he can exploit. Expect things to be a bit dicey on the feet during the wild exchanges until Altamirano is able to land his takedowns and control Salvador to get the unanimous decision victory. At the time of publication, FanDuel did not have over/under odds for this fight.

Final Vinicius Salvador-Victor Altamirano Prediction & Pick: Victor Altamirano (-111)