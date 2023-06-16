UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier keeps it moving on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Armen Petrosyan and Christian Duncan. Petrosyan is coming off a dominant decision victory in his last fight meanwhile, Duncan picked up his first win inside the octagon in his last fight out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Petrosyan-Duncan prediction and pick.

Armen Petrosyan (7-2) is a former kickboxer that turned MMA fighter that has put together a good record and is 2-1 in the world's largest promotion. He showed in his last fight that he has been working on being more well-rounded when he dominated AJ Dobson for the entirety of this fight. He gets a fight against another top prospect in Christian Duncan this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

Christian Duncan (8-0) is an undefeated middleweight prospect who was the former Cage Warriors Middleweight Champion. He got his first win at UFC 286 after Dusko Todorovic had a freak accident that saw him injure his knee in the first round. Duncan will be looking to prove that he is the real deal with a legitimate win this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Armen Petrosyan-Christian Duncan Odds

Armen Petrosyan: +126

Christian Duncan: -154

Over 2.5 Rounds: -122

Under 2.5 Round: -104

How to Watch Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Duncan

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Armen Petrosyan Will Win

Armen Petrosyan is a native of Armenia and has a professional record of 8-2. He is an elite striker with a 51% striking accuracy and lands 5.99 significant strikes per minute. However, he has no takedown accuracy and takes on 2.75 significant strikes per minute.

Armen Petrosyan is a highly skilled striker with a technical and precise fighting style. He has an extensive kickboxing background that he has won 70 fights, 27 of which were by knockout. Petrosyan will need to make this as technical as can be if he wants to keep his winning ways going. The moment he gets into a firefight against someone like Duncan, he is destined to be defeated.

Why Christian Duncan Will Win

Christian Duncan showed a bit of what he was capable of in his fight against Dusko Todorovic before the injury stopped the fight entirely. He was in the driver's seat up until that point as he was able to utilize his length to keep Todorovic at the end of his punches as well as defend the takedowns that were attempted his way.

This time we can expect a full-on striking display from Duncan as he gets to take on a striker by trade while not having to be worried about defending takedowns. Duncan's aggressive fighting style will be put on full display at the UFC Apex if he wants to get the job done on Saturday night.

Final Armen Petrosyan-Christian Duncan Prediction & Pick

This will be a strikers delight when these two powerful strikes face off on Saturday night. Petrosyan is at his best when the fight is technical as can be meanwhile, Duncan is better when he makes the fight a barnburner and throws caution to the wind. Seeing as Petrosyan will not have as much real estate to move around in the octagon at the Apex, I believe Duncan will be able to land while not getting hit especially with an 8″ reach advantage. Ultimately, this fight has a ton of fireworks surrounding it and expect a high-level striking match until Duncan lands something hard and puts Petrosyan away.

Final Armen Petrosyan-Christian Duncan Prediction & Pick: Christian Duncan (-154), Under 2.5 Rounds (-104)