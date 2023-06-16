UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Tereza Bleda and Gabriella Fernandes. Both fighters are looking for their first win inside the octagon as they both dropped their debut fights their last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bleda-Fernandes prediction and pick.

Tereza Bleda (6-1) got her contract from a dominant performance on Dana White's Contender Series. She, unfortunately, lost for the first time in her professional career when she took on surging prospect Natalia Silva that knocked her out. Bleda will look to rebound after her first professional loss as she takes on Gabriella Fernandes on Saturday night.

Gabriella Fernandes (8-2) is the former Interim LFA Women's Flyweight Champion who took on Jasmine Jasudavicius on short notice which was too much too soon for her. Fernandes looked very good early on with her striking but ultimately succumbed to the grappling onslaught of Jasudavicius. She will look to get back on track as she takes on Tereza Bleda this weekend at UFC Vegas 75.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Tereza Bleda-Gabriella Fernandes Odds

Tereza Bleda: -250

Gabriella Fernandes: +198

Over 2.5 Rounds: -160

Under 2.5 Round: +126

How to Watch Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tereza Bleda Will Win?

Tereza Bleda is a Czech fighter with a professional record of 6-1-0. She is known for her wrestling and grappling skills and has won four of her six fights inside the distance which is split evenly between submissions and knockouts. Bleda is a well-rounded fighter with a background in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She has a significant height and reach advantage over Fernandes, which she can use to keep her opponent at bay and land strikes from a distance while being able to avoid powerful shots of Fernandes. Bleda is also a very technical fighter who can adapt to her opponent's style and make adjustments during the fight.

The way that Fernandes struggled mightily with the grappling of Jasudavicius in her last fight, she would be smart to take this fight to the mat as early as possible. It's hard to see it isn't likely that she leveled up in her defensive grappling in just four months to avoid getting taken down in this fight with Bleda.

Why Gabriella Fernandes Will Win

Gabriella Fernandes is a Brazilian fighter with a professional record of 8-2-0. She is a kickboxing specialist but three of her eight wins have come by way of submission. Fernandes like to keep the fight on the feet and at kicking range where she is able to land devastating leg kicks that she mixes up quite well. She is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has competed in grappling tournaments while competing in MMA.

She is a very aggressive fighter who likes to close the land powerful and devastating shots as her opponents try to close the distance. She will need to do a better job at maintaining that distance than she did against Jasudavicius and punish Bleda as she tries to close the distance and take the fight to the mat if she wants to be victorious.

Final Tereza Bleda-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick

This fight is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Bleda's grappling skills and reach advantage will be a significant factors in this fight. She will look to keep Fernandes at bay and land strikes from a distance before she closes the distance and takes her to the mat. However, Fernandes is a very aggressive fighter who will look to punish Bleda with kicks as she closes the distance. If Bleda can get Fernandes to the ground, she will have a significant advantage and will look to submit her or control her for the entirety of the fight.

Final Tereza Bleda-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick: Tereza Bleda (-250); Over 2.5 (-160)