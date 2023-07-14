UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva kicks off the main card in the lightweight division with a fight between Terrance McKinney and Nazim Sadykhov. McKinney is coming off a brutal second-round knockout loss meanwhile, Sadykhov is coming off his UFC debut win. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McKinney-Sadykhov prediction and pick.

Terrance McKinney (13-5) is coming off a brutal flying knee knockout loss at the hands of Ismael Bonfim. McKinney is only 2-2 in his last four fights and will need to right the ship this weekend when he takes on a tough fighter in Nazim Sadykhov this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 77.

Nazim Sadykhov (8-1) got signed off the Contender Series after a third-round knockout victory. He did one better and finished a tough fighter Evan Elder via doctor stoppage due to a nasty cut in the third round of his UFC debut. Now he takes on his toughest competitor to date Terrance McKinney this weekend to push his winning streak to nine straight wins.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Terrance McKinney-Nazim Sadykhov Odds

Terrance McKinney: +124

Nazim Sadykhov: -152

Over 1.5 Rounds: +140

Under 1.5 Rounds: -180

How to Watch Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Terrance McKinney Will Win

Terrance McKinney is set to face Nazim Sadykhov in an intriguing matchup at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. McKinney has expressed his excitement to showcase his improvements in this fight. With each fight, fighters have the opportunity to evolve and refine their skills. If McKinney has made significant improvements in his game, he could present a more well-rounded and dangerous version of himself in the octagon after his last loss to Ismael Bonfim.

McKinney has a reputation for his finishing ability, with all 13 wins coming via knockout or submission. He possesses the power and technique to end fights early, which could be a significant advantage against Sadykhov. McKinney's confidence is evident as he plans to prove that Sadykhov is not the fighter he thinks he is. McKinney has more experience in the UFC compared to Sadykhov, with five fights in the promotion against a much higher level of competition than Sadykhov.

Why Nazim Sadykhov Will Win

Nazim Sadykhov is set to face Terrance McKinney in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Sadykhov enters the fight as the slight favorite, according to the betting odds which is a bit surprising considering his lack of high-level experience. Sadykhov has showcased impressive striking skills in his previous fights, with high striking accuracy. This could be a significant advantage against McKinney, who most recently got knocked out cold in his last fight.

Sadykhov is coming off a win in his UFC debut and an eight-fight win streak, which could give him the confidence and momentum needed to perform at his best. This experience could prove crucial in handling the pressure of a UFC fight and making smart decisions during the bout against his stiffest competition to date. This is certainly going to be a barnburner of a fight and if he is able to land hands on McKinney first he could add onto his win streak.

Final Terrance McKinney-Nazim Sadykhov Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to kick off the main card this weekend when these two lightweights go to war. We can expect these two to just stand and bang until one of them falls down. I believe that favors McKinney even though he was finished in his last fight. Sadykhov was dropped in his last fight as well and he was on his way to losing a unanimous decision before a cut stopped the fight and gave him the win. Ultimately, this is going to be a barnburner of a fight between exciting knockout artists but McKinney will be landing the devastating blow and get back on track this weekend.

Final Terrance McKinney-Nazim Sadykhov Prediction & Pick: Terrance McKinney (+124), Under 1.5 Rounds (-180)