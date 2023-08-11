UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Terrance McKinney and Mike Breeden. McKinney steps in on about two week's notice on the heels of is coming off two straight losses meanwhile, Breeden is looking for his first win inside the octagon after dropping two straight to start his UFC career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McKinney-Breeden prediction and pick.

Terrance McKinney (13-6) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career when he steps in on short notice to take on Mike Breeden. McKinney brings a ton of experience and firepower into this matchup in hopes that he can right the ship and get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

Mike Breeden (10-5) is still searching for his first win inside the octagon when he takes on short-notice replacement Terrance McKinney. He was originally scheduled to fight Lando Vannata but he ultimately had to pull out due to injury. Breeden will look to finally get his first win inside the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 78 against Terrance McKinney.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Terrence McKinney-Mike Breeden Odds

Terrence McKinney: -290

Mike Breeden: +225

Over 1.5 Rounds: +205

Under 1.5 Rounds: -280

How to Watch Terrence McKinney vs. Mike Breeden

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Terrence McKinney Will Win

Terrance McKinney agreed to the fight on just three weeks' notice, which shows his confidence in his abilities and his willingness to take on any challenge. He is coming off consecutive losses for the first time in his UFC career and is looking to right the ship and get back on track when he takes on Mike Breeden. McKinney is known for his early explosiveness but the way he fades mightily as the fight progresses is what has been getting him into trouble lately.

This matchup against Breeden seems to be a lot more forgiving than his last two opponents when he takes on Breeden this Saturday. Breeden has lost each of his first two fights with the UFC most recently getting dominated across 15 minutes against Natan Levy in his last fight almost 16 months ago. McKinney's explosiveness and power will be the difference maker in this fight, Breeden welcomes a brawl but that is not going to end well if he decides to brawl with someone of McKinney's caliber. If McKinney can prevent himself from blowing his wad early going for the finish early he has the chance to get back on track here against Breeden on Saturday.

Why Mike Breeden Will Win

Mike Breeden has his back against the wall coming into a do-or-die situation when he takes on Terrance McKinney who took this fight on short notice after his original opponent Lando Vannata had to withdraw due to injury. Breeden is another Fighting Alliance Championship alumni on this fight card who showed his striking abilities during his time with the promotion. Breeden excels in fights that end up in being brawls as he is willing to take one to give one and that's the type of attitude that he brings to the table.

He may not be as technically sound as other fighters on the roster but he makes up for it with his tenacity and his willingness to just come forward and apply the pressure. Breeden will need to break McKinney down the stretch if he wants to get the first win of his UFC career. He will need to weather the early storm of McKinney and drag him into deep waters which will be his recipe for success and to save his UFC career.

Final Terrence McKinney-Mike Breeden Prediction & Pick

This going to be an absolute barnburner as soon as the fight starts. Both McKinney and Breeden are expected to come out hot in the first round and just throw caution to the wind. The one that seems to be more well-equipped to win that kind of fight would be McKinney, while his chin has been checked before it's unlikely that Breeden will be the one to crack it. Also, McKinney is a very good wrestler and has that in his back pocket if he ever needs it and honestly, that would be his easiest path to victory. Ultimately, there are more paths to victory for McKinney in this matchup and he should do as he pleases when he finishes Mike Breeden inside two rounds to get back on track.

Final Terrence McKinney-Mike Breeden & Pick: Terrance McKinney (-290), Under 1.5 Rounds (-280)