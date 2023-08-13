Vicente Luque is open to welcoming Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division.

Luque snapped a two-fight losing skid after outpointing former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC Vegas 78 headliner last night.

It was Luque's first fight since suffering a brain bleed which came following his knockout defeat to Geoff Neal last year — notably the first knockout loss of his career.

Given how much damage he's absorbed in all his action-packed fights, it's no surprise that Luque chose to wrestle with Dos Anjos upon his return as he landed a career-best eight takedowns during the five-round contest.

However, he may have to go back to his action-packed style in his next fight as he declared he's only interested in fighting top-five opponents. Another alternative that would interest him, however, is a fight with Poirier.

“An interesting fight as well, I think I would love to welcome Dustin Poirier, if he needs somebody,” Luque said on the post-fight show (via MMA Junkie). “He said he might go to 170, so who knows?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We could make that work.”

Poirier — a lightweight — is coming off a second-round knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at UFC 291 late last month.

Given that he has spoken of his struggles of making 155 over the years, the Gaethje setback may have marked the perfect time for “The Diamond” to finally make the move up to 170 pounds.

With doubts over what his next move would be, Poirier also hinted at moving up last week.

Ok I'll move up — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 6, 2023

It remains to be seen if Vicente Luque would interest Poirier if the latter did end up moving to welterweight. However, Luque is a brawler just like Poirier and a fight between the pair is all but guaranteed fireworks.