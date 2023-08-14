Vicente Luque put on a dominant performance in his return to the Octagon, defeating Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday night. Luque used his wrestling and grappling to control the fight for the better part of five rounds, and he landed some heavy shots to the body and head as well. Dos Anjos was never able to get his offense going, and he was visibly frustrated by Luque's game plan.

The win was a major comeback for Vicente Luque, who had been sidelined for over a year after suffering a brain bleed in his fight against Geoff Neal. Luque looked sharp and focused in his return, and he proved that he is still one of the top contenders in the welterweight division.

There are a number of exciting potential opponents for Vicente Luque next. We take a look at the potential matchups that could be next for Vicente Luque.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier is in limbo now that he lost probably his last chance at getting another shot at the lightweight title when he lost to Justin Gaethje the new ‘BMF' champion. He has talked about making the move up to the welterweight division and Vicente Luque has already talked about his desire to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division. This would be an exciting fight for both fighters and it is a fight that would either propel Poirier in the welterweight division as well as move Luque up the rankings getting a win over a big name and former interim champion.

This fight would also be a battle of wills. Vicente Luque is a very tough fighter, and he is always willing to go the distance. Poirier is also a very tough fighter, and he has never been finished in his career. This fight would be a test of both fighters' wills, and it would be sure to be a war. I think this fight would be a great matchup, and it would be a close fight. I think Vicente Luque would have the edge in striking, but Poirier would have the edge in grappling. I think this fight would come down to who can impose their will on the other fighter, and I think it would be a great fight to watch.

Vicente Luque has his eyes set on a fight with @DustinPoirier 👀 🔗 https://t.co/qpNrDDUIsm pic.twitter.com/8QG9rjK2Kq — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) August 14, 2023

Sean Brady

Vicente Luque is a powerful striker with a dangerous ground game. He has a lot of knockout power, and he is not afraid to stand and trade with anyone. He is also a good wrestler, and he is always looking for opportunities to take his opponents down. Brady is a skilled wrestler with a good striking game. He is very good at controlling his opponents on the ground, and he is also a dangerous striker. He is also a very young and hungry fighter, which could be a big advantage in this fight.

Vicente Luque and Sean Brady are two of the best welterweights in the world, Luque is coming off of a big win while Brady is coming off the first loss of his career. Luque is coming off of a dominant win over Rafael dos Anjos, while Brady is coming off of a knockout loss to one of the top welterweight prospects Belal Muhammad. Both fighters are looking to make a statement and move closer to a title shot.

This fight would be a clash of styles, and it would be sure to be exciting. Luque is a more aggressive striker, while Brady is a more patient wrestler. Luque would be looking to land his power shots, while Brady would be looking to take Luque down and control him on the ground. This fight would be a great way to see who the future of the welterweight division is. Luque is the more experienced fighter, but Brady is the younger and hungrier fighter. Luque has the power to knock Brady out, but Brady has the wrestling to control Luque and win a decision.

Kevin Holland

Both fighters are known for their exciting fighting styles, which could make for an entertaining matchup. Holland is a skilled striker with knockout power, while Luque is a well-rounded fighter with a strong ground game. Holland is currently ranked #12 in the UFC welterweight division, while Luque is ranked #10. A win for either fighter could potentially move them up in the rankings and put them in contention for a title shot in the future.

Holland is coming off his most impressive win yet in the welterweight division when he finished Michael Chiesa in round via a D'Arce Choke. Luque is also coming off a win against Rafael Dos Anjos but was coming off consecutive losses prior to this weekend's dominant performance. Both fighters are popular among fans and have a strong social media presence, which could help generate interest in the fight and increase pay-per-view buys.