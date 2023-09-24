Marina Rodriguez put on an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, defeating Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO in the first round. Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) dominated the fight from the start, landing a series of strikes that left Waterson-Gomez (20-11 MMA, 8-7 UFC) bloodied and battered. The referee eventually stepped in to stop the fight at the 3:41 mark of Round 2.

MAJOR pressure from Marina Rodriguez for the stoppage 💪 #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/vYaYZYATGS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 24, 2023

Rodriguez’s victory was a statement win, and she wasted no time calling out Tatiana Suarez in her post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I’m back, and I go onto the title shot soon,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s time. I’ve been undefeated for a long time and I would love to call out Tatiana Suarez. .. I think she still needs some fights before a title shot, like I did”

Suarez (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is one of the top contenders in the women’s strawweight division, and a fight between her and Rodriguez would be a highly anticipated matchup. Suarez is coming off a win over Jessica Andrade in August, and has been out of action for over four years prior to her last two fights due to injury.

Rodriguez’s win over Waterson-Gomez was her first win after losing back-to-back fights, and she’s won five out of her last seven fights. She’s quickly becoming one of the top fighters in the strawweight division, and a win over Suarez would put her in prime position for a title shot.

UFC Vegas 79 was an exciting event that featured some great fights. Rodriguez’s victory over Waterson-Gomez was a highlight of the night, and her callout of Suarez has fans excited for what could be a great matchup in the future.