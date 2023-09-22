UFC Vgeas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot continues on the main card with a co-main event fight in the featherweight division between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. Mitchell got his first taste of defeat when he most recently lost at UFC 282 meanwhile, Ige has been able to rattle off back-to-back wins as he comes into this pivotal matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mitchell-Ige prediction and pick.

Bryce Mitchell (15-1) was originally slated to fight Movsar Evloev before he had to pull out due to injury, then Ilia Topuria stepped up and absolutely annihilated Mitchell through the entirety of the fight. That was Mitchell's first loss of his career and will be looking to right the ship and get that one back when he takes on the super tough and durable Dan Ige this weekend at UFC Vegas 79.

Dan Ige (17-6) went to war in each of his last two fights coming away victorious in both when he knocked out Damon Jackson and then dominated Nate Landwehr five months later. Ige will be looking to continue his extend his winning streak to three when he takes on Bryce Mitchell in a fight that should be an absolute barnburner this Saturday night from the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 79 Odds: Bryce Mitchell-Dan Ige Odds

Bryce Mitchell: -210

Dan Ige: +162

Over 2.5 Rounds: -235

Under 2.5 Rounds: +180

How to Watch Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Bryce Mitchell Will Win

Bryce Mitchell came into his UFC career as an undefeated featherweight prospect who then rattled off six consecutive victories. It was his dominant performance over Edson Barboza that was the eye-opening performance that showed he can be a real contender at 145 pounds. Unfortunately, just nine months he took his professional loss when he took on the surging contender and fellow undefeated featherweight Ilia Topuria who just battered him for eight minutes.

Mitchell is looking to get the loss back and get into the win column again when he takes on Dan Ige this Saturday night. Ige is as tough and as durable as they come which makes him a tough fight for anyone in the featherweight decision. With that said, the way that we've seen Ige lose in the past is against heavy wrestling pressure and top control which is something that Mitchell possesses. As long as Mitchell doesn't spend long periods of time on the feet like he did against Topuria he should repeatedly take down Ige and control him for the vast majority of the fight for the unanimous decision victory.

Why Dan Ige Will Win

Dan Ige comes into this fight in his best form winning two straight fights after losing three in a row prior to that. Ige went to war in his last two fights outlasting Nate Landwehr and then knocking out Damon Jackson in the fight before that. This fight could be eerily similar to the Ilia Topuria fight if Mitchell can't take down Ige and hold them there for long periods of time.

Ige has the striking technique and the power to make this fight very dangerous for Mitchell if he can't take this fight to the mat. With that said Mitchell is so hell-bent on getting this fight to the mat that Ige may not be able to just tee off as he has done in his last two fights. Ige will need to be more methodical out there countering Mitchell as he gets within range and if he is able to do that and defend the takedowns of Mitchell it's his fight to lose.

Final Bryce Mitchell-Dan Ige Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight for the co-main event for this fight night at the UFC Apex. Mitchell is a fan favorite and puts on a very fan-friendly style of fighting and has the charisma that makes everyone want to hear what he has to say on the mic after he gets his hand raised. He is going to need to get this fight to the mat and keep it there much like he attempted to do against Topuria to no avail, unfortunately.

Meanwhile, Ige is streaking at the right time coming into this high-profile co-main event against Mitchell. He has looked like a brand new fighter as of late and this resurgence really has lit a fire underneath him that could potentially get him through this hard fight this weekend. Ultimately, Mitchell will come out attempting to find his range a bit at a distance until he drops down to look for a takedown where he will land some over the course of the fight but Ige will work his way back to his feet where he will stand to land heavy shots on Mitchell as the fight progresses and that is where Ige could get the potential late finish or unanimous decision victory.

Final Bryce Mitchell-Dan Ige Prediction & Pick: Dan Ige (+162), Over 2.5 Rounds (-235)