We're here to bring you our prediction and pick for this next UFC Vegas 82 Main Card bout taking place in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. Ranked Brazilian contenders will face off as No. 9 Luana Pinheiro takes on No. 10 Amanda Ribas. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pinheiro-Ribas prediction and pick.

Luana Pinheiro (11-1) comes into this fight with a perfect 3-0 record in the UFC since 2021. After earning a contract on DWCS, she's notched wins over Randa Markos, Sam Hughes, and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Fighting for the first time with a ranking next to her name, Pinheiro will look to use her Judo against a fellow countrywoman in Ribas. Pinheiro stands 5'2″ with a 62.5-inch reach.

Amanda Ribas (11-4) comes into this fight with a 6-3 UFC record since 2019. She's been incredibly active over the last few years, but has alternated wins and losses during her last six fights. That stretch includes recent losses to Katlyn Chookagian and Maycee Barber with her most recent win coming against Viviane Araujo. She'll look to protect her ranking and momentum against Pinheiro. Ribas stands 5'4″ with a 66-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 82 Odds: Luana Pinheiro-Amanda Ribas Odds

Luana Pinheiro: +195

Amanda Ribas: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +154

Why Luana Pinheiro Will Win

Luana Pinheiro came into the UFC with a lot of hype and she fights behind a lifetime of Judo training. She's a multiple-time World Champion Judoka and her skills have been translating well over to MMA. She faced her toughest test in Michelle Waterson-Gomez during her last fight, but showed enough control on the ground to get the split decision on the judges' scorecards. We're still waiting for her to take a convincing leap and this fight with Ribas will be a true test to see whether she belongs in the top 10 of this division.

While Judo is her main base, we've seen Pinheiro stand and strike through most of her first three fights. She'll be facing another Judo practitioner in Ribas, so the takedowns may once again be hard to come by for Pinheiro. She'll have to use her striking to close the distance and engage Ribas along the fence. From there, she can work her underhooks and look to throw Ribas onto the mat and on her back. If Pinheiro is able to control the clinch and find top position, she stands a great chance at submitting Ribas from the top.

Why Amanda Ribas Will Win

Amanda Ribas is an extremely skilled striker and can contend on the ground with some of the best grapplers of the division. She's capable of taking out top competition like Viviane Araujo, but her last loss against Maycee Barber wasn't good for her resume at all. Up to this point, we've seen Ribas take significant damage in her last six fights and it's clear that opponents are starting to find her chin more. With the amount of wars she's been in, it'll be beneficial for her to cover up in the one and focus on her defense before anything. She'll need to play it smart, so don't expect her to rush into any exchanges early.

Amanda Ribas is very fun to watch when she's striking in the pocket, but she may have to get creative on the ground if Pinheiro begins searching for the takedown. She's been able to find sneaky kneebar and armbar submissions in the past, so expect her to feel comfortable on the ground if she gets taken down. Ribas also has a tremendous motor and will keep fighting through all three rounds, so expect cardio to be on her side if we see this play out to a decision.

Final Luana Pinheiro-Amanda Ribas Prediction & Pick

Both women will be very evenly matched in their Judo abilities and we could see this become a fight that solely takes place on the feet. For Amanda Ribas to be successful here, she'll have to outwork her opponent and push a higher pace in the striking. She's at her best when she's marching forward with combinations so look for her to do just that against Pinheiro.

However, I expect Luana Pinheiro to finally come around and fully showcase her skills in this one. She wants to prove that she has the superior Judo over Ribas and her aggressiveness will serve her well in this fight. For our prediction, let's go with Luana Pinheiro to get the upset as she forces Ribas into a submission and another loss.

Final Luana Pinheiro-Amanda Ribas Prediction & Pick: Luana Pinheiro (+195)