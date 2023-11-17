UFC Vegas 82 continues on the prelims with a fight between Chad Anheliger and Jose Johnson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Anheliger-Johnson prediction.

UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Chad Anheliger and Jose Johnson. Anheliger took the first loss of his UFC career and in the last seven years against Alatengheili in his last fight meanwhile, Johnson stepped in on short notice to take on the surging Da'Mon Blackshear who submitted him with a rare twister submission in the first round. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Anheliger-Johnson prediction and pick.

Chad Anheliger (12-6) gritted his way to a UFC contract on the Contender Series when he defeated current UFC bantamweight Muin Gafurov. He has only fought twice since appearing on the Contender Series in 2021 and this will be his first fight of 2023 when he takes on Jose Johnson this weekend at UFC Vegas 82.

Jose Johnson (15-8) secured a contract after defeating one of the UK's top bantamweight prospects Jack Cartwright but was eventually cut by the promotion after failing to make it to each of his first two scheduled fights. After Brady Hiestand got injured and was out of his fight against Blackshear that is when Johnson stepped up and took his first fight inside the octagon. Now, Johnson will hope a full camp will help him get back into the winning column when he takes on Chad Anheliger this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 82 Odds: Chad Anheliger-Jose Johnson Odds

Chad Anheliger: +170

Jose Johnson: -205

Over 2.5 Rounds: -125

Under 2.5 Rounds: -105

How to Watch Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Chad Anheliger Will Win

Chad Anheliger secured his contract when he dominated fellow UFC bantamweight Muin Gafurov for the entirety of the fight. Since getting his contract Anheliger has gone 1-1 to start his UFC career most recently dropping a decision to Alatangheili. This will be his first fight in over 14 months when he steps into the octagon to take on Jose Johnson.

Anheliger is a tough gritty Canadian that does his best work just outworking his opponents and beating them to the punch. He is certainly a well-rounded fighter but he likes to just get into a fight and beat up his opponents which you could tell with the seven knockouts he has on his resume. He gets to take on a seasoned veteran Jose Johnson who's eager to pick up his first UFC victory. Anheliger is going to have to make this a gritty and ugly type of fight if he is able to do that and throw Johnson off his game he has the ability to get back on track here this Saturday.

Why Jose Johnson Will Win

Jose Johnson has had a very long road to the octagon fighting the who's who on the regional scene before securing his contract on the Contender Series. He finally made his UFC debut after stepping in on short notice against Da'Mon Blackshear who dominated Johnson submitting him in round one.

Now, Johnson gets to right his wrong and finally picks up his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Chad Anheliger. Johnson's biggest glaring weakness is his defensive grappling but lucky for him that's not the best attribute of Anheliger. While Anheliger can certainly grapple if he wants to but he's nowhere near the kind of grappler someone like Da'Mon Blackshear, Jack Cartwright, or even Ronnie Lawrence is. This is a fight where Johnson has the ability to showcase his ability and as long as this fight stays standing it's his fight to lose.

Final Chad Anheliger-Jose Johnson Prediction & Pick

There aren't too many 36-year-old bantamweight contenders in the UFC and that's where Chad Anheliger is at this stage of his career. He also has not been quite that active either with just three fights over the last four years which doesn't bode well for him in a matchup against Johnson who pushes a pace that's really hard to match on the feet.

Johnson has the ability to utilize his speed and movement on the feet to keep Anheliger guessing and being able to counter as he attempts to come within range. Johnson will have six inches in height and seven inches in reach on Anheliger which is certainly going to make it a rough time for him to be able to just stay on the outside against Johnson. Ultimately, Anheliger will attempt to be the aggressor to get within boxing range to land his calf kicks and heavy hooks but it will be Johnson who will be took quick on the feet and hammering Anheliger with strikes all fight as he either knocks him out in the later portion of the fight or runs away with a decision victory.

Final Chad Anheliger-Jose Johnson Prediction & Pick: Jose Johnson (-205), Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)