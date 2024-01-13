UFC Vegas 84 continued on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division where Nikolas Motta got back on track with a knockout victory against Tom Nolan.

UFC Vegas 84 kept it moving on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between two killers Nikola Motta and promotional newcomer Tom Nolan. This fight certainly did not last long ending in just 1:03 in the very first round. These two exchanged punches early and often until Nikola Motta landed the perfect right hand that sat him down and then he followed up with ground and pound where referee Dan Miragliotta had to step in and call the fight.

Motta was fighting for his career as he was coming into this fight winless in his last two fights and 1-2-1 in his four fights in the UFC. He had a dangerous up-and-coming prospect making his debut who came into this fight undefeated at 6-0 with four of his six wins coming by knockout. These two came out swinging leather early with both landing heavy shots in the opening moments of round one.

Just about 30 seconds or so into round one is really when both fighters started landing heavier strikes on both sides. Then once Nolan came within range he attempted to throw a combination but Motta was able to avoid the strikes and fire back with a thunderous right hand that floored Nolan and then followed it up with ground and pound to get back into the win column.

Motta fought through adversity to get back into the win column after a rough start to his UFC career. In this knockout victory, Motta looked like the promising young lightweight prospect that we all saw during his time on the Contender Series. Motta's forward pressure and knockout ability make him a very exciting lightweight prospect to watch.