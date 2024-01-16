At UFC Vegas 84, Magomed Ankalaev brutally knocked out Johnny Walker, we take a look at what's next for the light heavyweight contender.

The UFC Apex witnessed a story of vindication as Magomed Ankalaev silenced doubters with a decisive second-round knockout of Johnny Walker in their highly anticipated light heavyweight rematch. In the main event of UFC Vegas 84, Ankalaev erased the memory of their controversial 2023 encounter, putting on a clinic of measured pressure and calculated power.

The first round mirrored the tactical chess match of their previous bout. Ankalaev, known for his cerebral approach, stalked patiently, probing with jabs and leg kicks while Walker remained a twitchy enigma, looking for the one-shot knockout with flashy spinning attacks. Both fighters landed their share of hard shots, but it was Ankalaev who started to wear down Walker's lead leg with consistent low kicks.

The tide turned decisively in the second round. Ankalaev, sensing Walker's waning patience, upped the tempo. A perfectly timed right hook sent Walker crashing to the canvas, face first. As Walker wobbled to his feet, Ankalaev pounced, unleashing a brutal uppercut that rearranged the Brazilian's nose and sent him into unconsciousness. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in immediately, waving off the fight at 2:42 of the second round.

This performance was a masterclass in calculated aggression from Ankalaev. He weathered Walker's early storm, meticulously chipped away at his opponent's mobility, and then capitalized on the perfect opening with devastating precision. Unlike the questionable stoppage in their first fight, this knockout win leaves no room for debate, Ankalaev is the clear victor.

The ramifications for the light heavyweight division are significant. With his 10th consecutive win and a dominant performance against a top contender, Ankalaev has cemented his place as the number one contender and earned a hard-fought crack at the 205-pound gold.

However, the road to the title isn't clear-cut. The former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, winner of four straight, will have a strong case for the next shot as he returns from an Achilles injury in an attempt to reclaim his title. There are only so many options for Ankalaev at the top of the division, so let's check out what could potentially be next for the light heavyweight contender.

Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight Title Fight

The light heavyweight crown, once a battlefield of grappling titans, might have a new sheriff in town. Magomed Ankalaev, the Dagestani, roared back into title contention with a savage KO of Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84. The question now hangs heavy, who should Alex Pereira, the newly minted champion, face next? While Jamahal Hill, the former champ sidelined by injury, seems the obvious choice, a closer look reveals Ankalaev as the more compelling, and perhaps riskier, dance partner.

Ankalaev's claim is etched in a 10-fight unbeaten streak, the division's longest. He's dismantled top contenders like Blachowicz (a controversial draw) and Smith, showcasing a diverse arsenal that blends technical striking with suffocating wrestling. Remember Pereira's vulnerability to Adesanya's clinch work? Ankalaev's grappling is a level above, a suffocating boa constrictor ready to squeeze the champion's oxygen.

Pereira's title run was meteoric, but against strikers. Ankalaev presents a different beast. He's weathered wars, tasting defeat only one in 22 bouts. Facing the unpredictable Walker, he kept his cool, showcasing fight IQ and adaptability, crucial traits against Pereira's explosive power. Remember his patient dismantling of Anthony Smith? That's the blueprint for neutralizing Pereira's blitz.

Ankalaev might not be the flashiest name, but he's the hungry challenger clawing at the door. He's earned his shot, not just with wins, but with the way he wins, calculated, adaptable, and undeniably dangerous. Pereira, the new king, needs a worthy test, a crucible to prove his reign more than just a flash of thunder. Ankalaev is that test.

Jan Blachowicz

The first fight was a masterclass in grit and technicality. Ankalaev controlled the tempo with crisp striking and suffocating grappling, arguably edging out Blachowicz in five rounds. While the judges saw it differently, the public outcry cemented the need for a rematch. Leaving this epic song with a discordant ending is a disservice to both fighters and the division.

Ankalaev has honed his killer instinct since. His recent KO proves he's not just a points fighter, but a finisher waiting for the right moment. Blachowicz, meanwhile, has displayed the fire of a champion refusing to fade. His recent split decision loss against the current champion Pereira showcased his veteran savvy and unyielding spirit. This rematch pits two fighters, one of youth and hunger, the other of experience and resilience in a clash for LHW supremacy.

Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz 2 isn't just about settling a score, it's about crowning the No. 1 contender for the light heavyweight championship. It's a clash of styles, a battle of wills, and a chance to right a controversial chapter in the division's history. Let the drums roll, let the spotlights shine, and let these two warriors finish the symphony they started. The fans, and the light heavyweight throne, deserve it.