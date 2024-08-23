ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC will be returning to The Apex in Las Vegas for another upcoming UFC Fight Night as 24 fighters will weigh-in for their respective bouts. We’ll see a number of Dana White’s Contender Series alums hitting the stage as well as Finales for The Ultimate Fighter Season 32. Check out our UFC betting series for our UFC Vegas 96 predictions and picks.

The Main Event is set to feature two dangerous finisher atop the Middleweight Division. No. 5-ranked Jared Cannonier is looking to inch one step closer to another title shot and could do so with an exciting finish. However, No. 12-ranked Caio Borralho has other plans and is expecting to leap frog his way into a contender spot with a win. Both men offer differing styles, but are world-class at doing what they do best.

The Co-Main Event will feature two ranked contenders in the Women’s Strawweight Division as No. 9-ranked Angela Hill will look to continue her hot streak of fights against No. 11-ranked Tabatha Ricci. Hill has won four of her last five bouts and after notching her first submission win, she’s confident she can keep her momentum rolling. Tabatha Ricci has other plans, however, as she looks to continue her chase up the rankings.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at our favorite UFC prop bets for the upcoming Fight Night card!

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Best Betting Props

Viacheslav Borshchev wins by KO/TKO (+150)

Angela Hill Wins by Decision (+120)

Jared Cannonier Wins by KO/TKO (+400)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Viacheslav Borshchev wins by KO/TKO (+150) vs. James Llontop

Viacheslav Borshchev is coming into this fight off a few losses, but he’s still billed as the -220 betting favorite coming into this matchup. While he struggles at times against dominant grapplers, he won’t have to worry as much about that in this fight considering Llontop likes to stand and bang as well. Borshchev is the much cleaner striker here and given the fact four of Llontop’s last six fights have ended within the distance, both men should be willing to stand and trade in the middle of the octagon.

From there, it really comes down to who can hit the more precise strikes and take the best shots on their chin. We’ve seen Borshchev fight with incredible resiliency and he’s very tough to put away on the feet. This could become a war of attrition if it extends to the later rounds and you have to like Borshchev’s constant activity. The shortest “winning method” odds are for him to finish this fight by KO/TKO, so we have to roll with the oddsmakers and take the plus-money for a fight Borshchev can finish if he’s diligent.

Angela Hill Wins by Decision (+120) vs. Tabatha Ricci

Angela Hill has been noticeably working on her jiu jitsu and defensive wrestling over the last few training camps and her takedown defense has looked stronger each time out. Tabatha Ricci is a great opponent and she keeps a high fighting pace throughout the entirety of her fights. However, she tends to fall into repetitive rhythms, to which a seasoned striker like Angela Hill can easily pick up on and make adjustments. You have to favor the variability in the striking capabilities for Angela Hill, coupled with her use of the low leg kick.

Ricci has shown to have a tremendous chin through her previous bouts and it’s not likely that Angela Hill will find the finish in this one. However, she stands a chance to negate the takedowns and keep this fight standing where she feels most comfortable. If Ricci doesn’t advance on the ground through her takedowns, we could see Angela Hill swing the tide of this fight with her late striking. I expect her to make a late push in the stand-up as she edges the close decision win.

Jared Cannonier Wins by KO/TKO (+400) vs. Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho is the rightful -245 betting favorite in this fight due to his world-class jiu jitsu and constant training with his Fighting Nerds gym. The best betting odds are for Borralho to win this fight by decision at +165 and it’s honestly not a bad bet considering he’s 6-0 in the UFC and has four wins by unanimous decision. Still, he hasn’t faced the type of power he’ll be standing across from when he meets Jared Cannonier and with the way Borralho likes to play a tight game, he may get too comfortable working in his opponent’s range.

The smart bet here would be to take Borralho by decision, but Jared Cannonier seems to perform well in these spots when his back is against the wall. He’s the fifth-ranked contender for a reason and we have to take a small shot on him to rebound after his last loss and find the knockout in this one. Assuming, of course, he fights like his aggressive, usual self and brings the fight to his opponent immediately.

Click here for more betting news and predictions