UFC Vegas 96: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho continues with the main event fight in the middleweight division between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho. Cannonier came off a lengthy layoff to loss by 4th round TKO in his last fight as he looks to get back on track this weekend meanwhile, Borralho has been surging winning all six of his UFC fights en route to his first UFC main event this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cannonier-Borralho prediction and pick.

Jared Cannonier (17-7) looked like his old self regardless of the layoff in his last fight against Nassourdine Imavov. He did however get finished in that 4th round which was highly regarded as an early stoppage. Cannonier will still be looking to get that one back and get back into the win column when he takes on the surging Caio Borralho in this weekend’s main event.

Caio Borralho (16-1) secured his contract in the UFC after back-to-back wins on the Contender Series in 2021 and has never looked back since getting signed. He has gone on to win all 6 of his UFC fights with 2 finishes which were split evenly between knockouts and submissions. Borralho will be looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Jared Cannonier this weekend in his first-ever main event spot.

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Jared Cannonier-Caio Borralho Odds

Jared Cannonier: +190

Caio Borralho: -230

Over 4.5 rounds: -105

Under 4.5 rounds: -125

Why Jared Cannonier Will Win

Jared Cannonier was out of commission for a year after having MCL surgery after an injury sustained in practice. Unfortunately, his return to the Octagon didn’t go over well as he was finished via TKO in the fourth round against Nassourdine Imavov. Cannonier will be looking to get back to his winning ways and push toward a title shot in the wide-open middleweight division when he takes on the surging Caio Borralho this weekend at UFC Vegas 96.

Cannonier has been a mainstay at the top of the middleweight division only fighting the who’s who of the division. Now, he’s taking on one of the top prospects in the division Caio Borralho who’s won all six of his fights inside the Octagon. This will be Borralho’s first 5-round fight and the first top-10 ranked fighter he’s faced thus far in his career. Cannonier has shown fantastic takedown defense and the power in his shots which will make this an unbearable fight for Borralho if he’s not dominating on the canvas. As long as Cannonier presses forward always making Borralho fight off his back foot and keep this fight standing he has a chance to land the harder potentially taking him out and getting back into the win column.

Why Caio Borralho Will Win

Caio Borralho secured his contract on the Contender Series after getting two wins in the 2021 season. From there he didn’t look back as he’s won all six of his fights inside the Octagon with two of those wins coming inside the distance, one by knockout which was his recent victory over Paul Craig, and one by submission. This pits Borralho against former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier in his first-ever main event spot as he looks to keep his winning streak rolling and get the biggest win of his career this weekend at UFC Vegas 96.

Borralho has looked flawless thus far in his UFC career and honestly, he’s looked unbeatable. His striking is hard to deal with his karate-based style of striking that’s difficult to get a read on when he’s jumping in and out of range. His distance striking helps him to keep his distance, but when he closes, he can close the distance quickly while getting out of range. This also gets his grappling game going, which is where he shines the most. Borralho has some of the best grappling and back takes in the middleweight division and he will need to utilize that to its fullest extent in this main event matchup. If Borralho can maintain his distance and not take unnecessary damage to then take the fight to the canvas he can control Cannonier throughout this fight and extend his winning streak to seven in a row.

Final Jared Cannonier-Caio Borralho Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic main event fight and a great step up in competition for Caio Borralho. Ultimately, while Jared Cannonier is levels about who Borralho has faced in his career this could be the passing of the torch fight where Borralho shows he’s the next wave of middleweight fighters as he utilizes his grappling to control Cannonier throughout this eventually getting the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Jared Cannonier-Caio Borralho Prediction & Pick: Caio Borralho (-230), Over 4.5 Rounds (-105)