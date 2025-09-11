Angela Hill, the UFC’s storied strawweight mainstay, returns to action on November 15 as she takes on surging prospect Fatima Kline at UFC 322—a card teeming with championship bouts and pivotal matchups. For Hill, who holds the UFC women’s record for appearances and sits near the top of the wins list in strawweight history, this fight represents both a challenge and an opportunity to turn back another hungry newcomer. Across the Octagon, Kline tests her rapid ascent on MMA’s brightest stage, seeking her third straight finish since overcoming a tough debut.

The contest will be staged at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, where combat sports history is made and legacies are cemented. UFC 322 arrives with a main card stacked with elite names and multiple titles on the line, making Hill vs. Kline one of several compelling stories playing out before a raucous East Coast crowd.

Confirmed Fight Card for UFC 322

UFC 322 is billed as one of the year’s most loaded events, anchored by championship showdowns and top contender clashes. The confirmed fights for November 15 include:

Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev — Welterweight Title Headliner

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili — Women’s Flyweight Title Co-Main

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates — High-Stakes Welterweight Clash

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez — Women’s Flyweight Bout

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Bo Nickal — Middleweight Bout

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico — Middleweight Bout

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline — Women’s Strawweight Featured Bout

With several championship belts and future title shots at play, UFC 322 is set to deliver on spectacle and stakes.

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline: Career Arcs Collide

Angela Hill, at 40 years old, is a seasoned veteran with 28 UFC appearances under her belt—remarkable longevity in the sport. Known for her technical striking, grit, and resilience, Hill comes into the matchup 3-2 in her last five, most recently fighting through a hard-fought decision loss to Iasmin Lucindo. She’s not only respected for her activity but also for serving as a gatekeeper to the division, regularly welcoming UFC newcomers and highly touted prospects.

Fatima Kline, 25, represents the “new school” with dangerous finishing ability, seeking her third consecutive UFC victory—all by stoppage. After dropping her Octagon debut on short notice up a weight class, Kline has rebounded spectacularly, picking up back-to-back TKO wins against Victoria Dudakova and Melissa Martinez. Kline’s style features aggressive combinations, powerful takedowns, and a willingness to finish, making her a compelling threat to the old guard.

FATIMA KLINE WITH A STATEMENT HEAD-KICK KO TO BEGIN #UFCNashville 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sQhBRHllnh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2025

The bout holds extra intrigue as a true test of experience versus momentum: Hill’s veteran savvy against Kline’s youthful intensity. The trajectory for both fighters is clear—Hill is eager to maintain her relevance in a growing division, while Kline sees a victory as a springboard to contender status.

Main and Co-Main Event Storylines

While Hill and Kline provide intrigue in the strawweight ranks, UFC 322’s main event features two-division stakes as newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena faces the formidable Islam Makhachev. Makhachev, the former lightweight king who vacated his belt to pursue champion status at 170 pounds, is seeking to become a rare simultaneous two-division champion—no small feat against the aggressive and precise Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC welterweight title against Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden in New York at UFC 322, Dana White announced. pic.twitter.com/R38GpXNjSi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2025

The co-main event is another super fight: long-reigning flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against ex-strawweight champ Zhang Weili, who moves up in a quest for double-champ status. Zhang’s dominance at 115 pounds and Shevchenko’s reign at 125 promise a fast-paced, high-level clash, with legacy implications for both.

With former welterweight champion Leon Edwards also returning against fast-rising Carlos Prates, the MSG crowd will be treated to a pivotal bout that could set the next title challenger at 170 pounds.

UFC 322 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2025, combining star power, championship stakes, and intriguing matchups from top to bottom. Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline is more than just a showcase; it’s a pivotal moment for the strawweight division and a microcosm of MMA’s eternal battle between experience and youth.

Expect fireworks at Madison Square Garden on November 15 as old school and new school collide—adding another chapter to the rich history of mixed martial arts at “The World’s Most Famous Arena”.