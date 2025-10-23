ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane continues on the prelims with a fight between Chris Barnett and Hamdy Abdelwahab in the heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Barnett-Abdelwahab prediction and pick.

Chris Barnett (23-9) returns looking to recapture his KO form after a first-round stoppage loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 308, a bout taken on short notice. Despite inconsistency, Barnett’s experience and danger in chaos make him a live threat in early exchanges as he comes into his fight this weekend against Hamdy Abdelwahab.

Hamdy Abdelwahab (4-1) rebounded earlier this year with a split-decision win over Jamal Pogues at UFC Fight Night before dropping a unanimous decision to Mohammed Usman in June. After two active outings in 2025, Abdelwahab aims to reestablish his momentum and deliver a statement performance as he comes into his fight this weekend against Chris Barnett.​

Here are the UFC 321 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 321 odds: Chris Barnett-Hamdy Abdelwahab odds

Chris Barnett: +330

Hamdy Abdelwahab: -425

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Chris Barnett will win

Last Fight: (L) Kennedy Nzechukwu – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 18 (18 KO/TKO)

Chris Barnett has a clear path to victory at UFC 321 through his unorthodox explosiveness and creativity striking at close range. While Hamdy Abdelwahab’s wrestling is formidable, he’s struggled with pace and composure after early success, often fading when opponents survive his initial pressure.​

Barnett thrives in those chaotic exchanges. His spinning kicks, heavy combinations, and unpredictability make him one of the most entertaining yet dangerous heavyweights when fights get wild. If he can force Abdelwahab to engage on the feet instead of grappling control, Barnett’s speed and striking diversity can break the Egyptian’s rhythm and test his cardio.​​

Abdelwahab’s recent performances showed clear ring rust and a decline in timing, which Barnett can use to capitalize late. Once Barnett finds his range, he’s fully capable of landing fight-changing shots that overwhelm opponents unused to his compact, explosive frame.​

Expect Barnett to weather early takedown attempts before turning the tide with pressure and crowd-pleasing strikes. His experience, durability, and comfort in scrappy firefights give him the edge to secure a dramatic knockout or late referee stoppage victory as he looks to reassert himself in the heavyweight division this Saturday at UFC 321.​​

Article Continues Below

Why Hamdy Abdelwahab will win

Last Fight: (L) Mohammed Usman – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Hamdy Abdelwahab has the perfect stylistic matchup to secure a win over Chris Barnett at UFC 321. The Egyptian heavyweight possesses a dominant wrestling base, averaging multiple takedowns per fight, and holds a clear physical advantage in both strength and top control.​​

Barnett’s flashy striking thrives in open exchanges, but Abdelwahab’s clinch pressure will suffocate that creativity. By closing distance early, Hamdy can use Greco-Roman ties and double-leg shots to put Barnett on the mat, where “Beastboy’s” limited grappling defense becomes a liability.​

Abdelwahab’s cardio looked improved in his narrow loss to Mohammed Usman, and he appears more composed after training extensively on endurance and fight IQ leading into Abu Dhabi. If he avoids Barnett’s wild, high-risk flurries early, his positional control and ground-and-pound can steadily accumulate damage.​

Once the fight settles into close quarters, Hamdy’s superior size, leverage, and wrestling pedigree should neutralize Barnett’s explosiveness. Expect Abdelwahab to maintain forward pressure, secure repeated takedowns, and grind out a decision win through control time and positional superiority. With precision wrestling and renewed focus, Abdelwahab is primed to outwork Barnett over three rounds and reassert himself in the heavyweight ranks at UFC 321.​

Final Chris Barnett-Hamdy Abdelwahab prediction & pick

This heavyweight matchup at UFC 321 pits dynamic striking against wrestling control, with Hamdy Abdelwahab favored at roughly -425 entering fight week. Abdelwahab’s Olympic-level wrestling and top control should allow him to dictate the pace, exploiting Barnett’s tendency to back up under pressure.​​

Early on, Abdelwahab will likely use his size and physicality to pin Barnett against the cage, chaining takedowns into positional control. His path to victory comes through rinse-and-repeat wrestling paired with heavy ground striking to neutralize “Beastboy’s” wild athletic bursts.​​

However, Barnett remains the more dangerous finisher whenever striking exchanges extend. His agility and spinning strikes carry fight-ending potential—particularly if Abdelwahab fades from overexerting in scrambles. If Abdelwahab starts cautiously and manages distance responsibly, though, he has the technical advantage to wear Barnett down.​

In Abu Dhabi’s larger cage, Abdelwahab’s ability to cut angles and secure clinches will be key. The Egyptian’s pace, positional control, and superior takedown arsenal make him the safer pick to win rounds systematically. Expect Abdelwahab to absorb early danger before leaning on control and durability to capture a unanimous decision win and rebound strongly in his return to form this Saturday at UFC 321.​​

Final Chris Barnett-Hamdy Abdelwahab Prediction & Pick: Hamdy Abdelwahab (-425), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)