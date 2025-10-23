After a relentless year inside the Octagon, rising Brazilian sensation Melk “The Dalmatian” Costa is set to make his fourth appearance of 2025 when he takes on French star Morgan Charrière at UFC Vegas 112. This featherweight clash promises to deliver another high-paced battle between two fighters who rarely take a step backward.

Costa’s Relentless 2025 Schedule

Few fighters in the UFC have matched the work rate and consistency of Costa this year. The 26-year-old Brazilian has transformed from a Contender Series product into one of the promotion’s most active action fighters in just over twelve months. Known for his dynamic striking style and calculated aggression, “The Dalmatian” continues to build a significant following with each performance.

Costa kicked off 2025 with a statement knockout in January, displaying his trademark speed and finishing instinct. He followed it up with a three-round brawl in April that showcased his durability and fight IQ, before returning again in July to notch another victory through tenacious forward pressure and crisp kickboxing. Now, less than four months later, he’s stepping right back into the fire against one of Europe’s most popular and technically polished featherweights.

The matchup against Morgan Charrière presents both risk and opportunity. A win would cap an incredible four-fight campaign in a single calendar year, potentially propelling Costa into the division’s top-15 conversation. But Charrière, known for his precision striking and composure under fire, represents the toughest stylistic test of Costa’s career. For fans, it’s a clash that screams fireworks — and for Costa, it’s another chance to prove he’s built for the long haul.

Charrière’s Momentum Meets Costa’s Chaos

Morgan Charrière comes into the bout riding a renewed wave of momentum. After a stellar run on the European circuit, the 29-year-old Frenchman entered the UFC with enormous fanfare, thanks to his success in Cage Warriors and his reputation as one of France’s most marketable fighters. His Octagon debut lived up to expectations, blending patience with tactical brilliance, and he’s since worked to round out his game under the tutelage of elite coaches in Paris.

Known for his silky striking and precise counterpunching, Charrière thrives when opponents bring the fight to him — a factor that makes Costa a tailor-made dance partner. “The Last Pirate” prefers to dictate the tempo, breaking opponents down with accurate combinations and opportunistic kicks. But he has also shown the grit to dig deep in scrappy exchanges, something Costa is certain to test early and often.

Stylistically, this fight feels combustible. Costa’s aggressive, pressure-first approach will force Charrière to stay sharp and disciplined, while Charrière’s ability to stay composed and pick his shots could turn the tide with one well-timed counter. The bout will likely come down to distance management and cardio — two attributes both men have honed with impressive consistency across a busy calendar year.

UFC Vegas 112: What’s Confirmed So Far

UFC Vegas 112 is shaping up to be one of the most underrated Fight Night cards of the year, featuring a mix of rising prospects and fan favorites across multiple divisions. Though the full lineup has yet to be finalized, several high-quality matchups are already confirmed:

Main Card:

Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape (Flyweight) – A third attempt at booking this top-ranked flyweight bout after previous cancellations due to injuries​

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gillian Robertson (Strawweight) – A battle between top-10 strawweights featuring Robertson's pursuit of extending her UFC finishing record​

Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (Women's Flyweight) – Rising Czech prospect Bledá faces Canadian striker Horth in a rescheduled bout originally planned for UFC Atlanta​

César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (Middleweight) – Brazilian kickboxing specialist Almeida takes on Polish fighter Oleksiejczuk making his UFC debut​

Additional Confirmed Bouts:

Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat (Heavyweight) – Two undefeated prospects collide with Frye's perfect 6-0 record facing Pat's 5-0 mark​

Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund (Heavyweight) – Battle-tested veterans seek to climb the heavyweight rankings​

Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight) – “The Last Pirate” Charrière looks to build on his knockout victory over Nate Landwehr against the surging Costa, who rides a four-fight winning streak​

If past cards at the UFC Apex are any indication, UFC Vegas 112 could deliver a perfect mix of violent finishes and technical showdowns, spotlighting both emerging stars and seasoned veterans vying to climb their respective ladders.

For Melquizael Costa, this fight only further cements his reputation as one of 2025’s hardest-working athletes. Competing four times in a single year is a rare feat in modern MMA, especially at the level of competition Costa has embraced. His willingness to stay active and take any challenge embodies the fighting spirit that fans love — and it’s rapidly turning him into one of Brazil’s most exciting exports.

Should Costa triumph once again, his case for a ranked opponent in early 2026 will be undeniable. But win or lose, his entertainment value remains unquestioned. Every time “The Dalmatian” steps into the Octagon, the fight delivers — and against Charrière, expect another high-octane clash that keeps his incredible 2025 story rolling.