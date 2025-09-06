Among UFC Qatar's featured matchups, an electrifying bantamweight collision between Felipe Lima and Daniel Marcos stands out—a bout first reported by Léo Guimaraes and since confirmed by additional outlets.

Felipe Lima (13-2), a dynamic Brazilian striker known for his relentless pace and slick counterpunching, is aiming to bounce back into contender status. His journey to the Middle East is a major chapter in a career that has seen him evolve from regional shows to global prominence.

Felipe Lima made a big impression in his UFC debut against Tajikistan's Muhammad Naimov

Daniel Marcos (17-1), meanwhile, enters the contest on a stellar run, having built his résumé as one of Peru’s most promising MMA exports. Expect fireworks as the aggressive Lima attempts to halt the momentum of the surging Marcos.

Daniel Marcos looks to remain unbeaten

This matchup highlights UFC’s ongoing efforts to spotlight new markets and emerging fight talent. Both men have proved they’re ready for the international stage and the unique atmosphere that the Qatar debut promises to deliver. Given the stakes, the Lima-Marcos showdown is more than a regional attraction—it’s a bantamweight crossroads bout with major implications.

What Makes UFC Qatar an Unmissable Event

This event isn’t just another fight card—it’s a milestone for the sport’s global expansion. Qatar becomes the 32nd country, and only the third in the Middle East, to host a UFC event. The UFC’s selection of the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha signals both sporting ambition and the region’s rapid ascent as a hub for world-class athletics and entertainment.

President Dana White described the moment as “a milestone for regional fans and UFC’s global rise,” with the event part of a partnership to showcase Qatar’s hospitality and draw tourism around elite sports. As with other UFC debuts in new markets, the organization is putting its muscle behind the fight lineup and fan experience, ensuring an atmosphere that fuses local flair with UFC’s signature energy.

International fans can expect easy access to tickets, but demand will be high due to the immense interest in Qatar’s introduction to the combat sports calendar. The event will stream as a Fight Night card, offering global visibility for the athletes—especially for emerging names like Lima and Marcos who hope to use the platform for a breakthrough performance.

Other Confirmed Fights for UFC Qatar

Beyond Lima vs. Marcos, UFC’s inaugural Qatar event is already building an impressive slate of confirmed and reported matchups:

Paulo Costa vs. Shara Magomedov: A headline-grabbing middleweight bout likely to serve as the co-main event. Costa, always game for a challenge, faces the dynamic Russian striker Magomedov in a battle of top-15 contenders.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light heavyweight action featuring the former champion Blachowicz against Uzbekistan’s hard-hitting Guskov. This bout delivers a big-name star and European talent to Doha’s first UFC show.

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev: A high-stakes flyweight contest as perennial contender Perez returns against Kazakhstan’s surging Almabayev. Both bring fast-paced, grappling-heavy styles sure to push the pace.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Raffael Cerqueira: A featured prelim showcasing Yakhyaev’s relentless wrestling against Cerqueira’s aggressive striking in the lightweight division.

As additional fights are finalized in the weeks ahead, expect even more marquee names, regional fan favorites, and rising contenders to be added, further cementing UFC Qatar as one of the international highlights of the 2025 fight calendar.

The Lima vs. Marcos fight is emblematic of UFC’s commitment to competitive matchmaking and international expansion. With both fighters hungrier than ever to climb the bantamweight rankings, and with Qatar set to provide a vibrant, cosmopolitan backdrop, November 22nd represents not just a date on the calendar, but a launchpad for legacies.

Lima’s journey to this stage is especially remarkable—after conquering regional circuits and winning championships in Oktagon MMA and Fight Club Rush, he stamped his arrival in the UFC with a Performance of the Night bonus. Against Marcos, his blend of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and high-paced striking promises a can’t-miss showdown for fight fans.

UFC’s debut in Qatar is poised to deliver not only memorable fights but also a celebration of MMA’s growing global reach—a night where the future of the sport will take center stage under the lights in Doha.