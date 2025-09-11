Baisangur Susurkaev is set to face Eric McConico Jr. at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden, New York—a fight card stacked with title clashes and top contenders, making it a standout event in the 2025 MMA calendar. Below, this article previews the main storylines, outlines the confirmed fights, and explores what fans can expect from this historic UFC showcase.

Baisangur Susurkaev will fight Eric McConico Jr. at #UFC322 on November 15th. (per DWCS Broadcast) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2025 Mistake on the broadcast. It is in New York. Confirmed ✅️

Susurkaev’s Rapid Rise and MSG Billing

Baisangur Susurkaev’s UFC journey has been nothing short of sensational. The undefeated Russian, known for his powerful grappling and finishing instinct, made headlines in August by securing back-to-back wins—first capturing a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, then earning a short-notice submission victory over Eric Nolan at UFC 319 just days later. Now, riding a wave of momentum and with just weeks since his remarkable UFC debut, Susurkaev is set for a milestone appearance at Madison Square Garden against Eric McConico Jr. on one of the year’s most high-profile cards.

Welcome to the UFC, Baisangur Susurkaev 😮‍💨 He gets the submission victory in round two! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/6Z9ueCnWvf — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

Susurkaev’s opponent, Eric McConico Jr., offers a compelling resume of his own. After a tough UFC debut in February, McConico rebounded with a tightly contested split-decision win over Cody Brundage, showcasing durability and heart under pressure. With both middleweights seeking to secure their status in the UFC’s talent-rich 185-pound division, their MSG meeting promises drama and implications for the next wave of contenders.

UFC 322 Confirmed Fight Card

The UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden marks its 12th New York City event and features both established legends and rising stars. The latest lineup, set for November 15, packs championship stakes and fan-friendly matchups:

Welterweight Title Fight: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Della Maddalena defends his championship for the first time against former lightweight king Islam Makhachev, who’s moving up after a record-breaking run at 155 pounds.

Women’s Flyweight Title Fight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Shevchenko, the dominant two-time flyweight champion, faces two-time strawweight queen Zhang Weili in a rare champion-vs-champion showdown.

Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

Former champion Edwards looks to end a skid against the surging knockout artist Prates, who has finished 11 of his last 12 victims.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

A battle of rising American contenders with top-five implications.

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Bo Nickal

Nickal, the wrestling ace, tries to take the next step against submission specialist Vieira.

Middleweight Bout: Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico Jr.

A pivotal clash between undefeated prospect Susurkaev and gritty vet McConico.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline

Longtime mainstay Hill meets fast-rising Kline in a classic experience vs. youth battle.

Madison Square Garden: Where Legacy Is Made

Few venues possess the prestige of Madison Square Garden, and the UFC has packed this card accordingly. Two champion-vs-champion title bouts headline the return to this historic venue—the kind of super-fights that only happen every few years. Jack Della Maddalena’s first championship defense comes against Islam Makhachev, who’s risking his status as an all-time lightweight to chase greatness at welterweight. Zhang Weili, meanwhile, seeks her own legacy by moving up to challenge Shevchenko, ensuring both main and co-main events have global implications.

Rounding out the card, established forces like Leon Edwards and Angela Hill are set against dangerous, streaking newcomers, positioning UFC 322 as both a summit of the sport’s biggest names and a launchpad for the next generation. The return of Baisangur Susurkaev is a storyline to watch, as fans and analysts see if the Chimaev protégé can continue his rise under the bright lights of MSG.

Looking Ahead: What UFC 322 Means

As November approaches, UFC 322 is shaping up as one of the promotion’s deepest and most consequential cards of recent years. Title consequences, crossover champion storylines, and the presence of blue-chip prospects all add up to a can’t-miss evening at Madison Square Garden. Susurkaev’s matchup with McConico Jr. may well steal the spotlight from a lineup overflowing with established champions and MMA legends.

Fans should expect further announcements and final bout order details as fight week nears—but with two champion-vs-champion tilts, rising stars, and loads of divisional stakes, UFC 322 is already set to deliver a signature night for MMA’s ultimate proving ground.