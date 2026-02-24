The heavyweight division just got a little more interesting. Curtis Blaydes is set to return to the octagon when he faces Josh Hokit at UFC 327 on April 11, an event airing on Paramount+. The matchup adds another compelling layer to an already stacked card and puts one of the division's most experienced grapplers back under the bright lights.

“Razo” Blaydes has long been one of the most technically gifted heavyweights in the UFC roster. His wrestling pedigree is virtually unmatched at 265 pounds, a relentless pressure fighter who has dismantled opponents with his takedown game and ground-and-pound. Despite a handful of setbacks against elite competition, Blaydes consistently proves he belongs near the top of the division. A dominant showing at UFC 327 could re-enter his name into the title conversation, which is always where “Razor” believes he should be.

Hokit, on the other hand, enters this fight with something to prove on the biggest stage. Facing a seasoned veteran like Blaydes is no small task, but high-stakes matchups are exactly what accelerate careers in MMA. If Hokit can pull off an upset against one of the division's premier wrestlers, his trajectory changes overnight. That kind of pressure-cooker environment is where reputations are either built or buried.

UFC 327 airing on Paramount signals the promotion's continued push to expand its mainstream television footprint, and booking a recognizable name like Blaydes in a high-stakes heavyweight bout fits that strategy perfectly. Heavyweight fights consistently draw casual fans, and this matchup should deliver fireworks whether it stays standing or hits the mat.

With April 11 approaching, expect training camp updates, trash talk, and fight-week storylines to heat up quickly around this one.

