A seismic shift has roiled the build-up to UFC Rio Fight Night, set for October 11th at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After a flurry of speculation, Rafael Fiziev has officially withdrawn from the main event clash with Charles Oliveira, opening the door for Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot to seize the marquee spot in front of the Brazilian faithful. Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, returns to his homeland for the first time since 2020 in search of redemption after a tough knockout loss to Ilia Topuria earlier this summer. For Gamrot, the opportunity represents not just a major step up in visibility but a chance to cement his status among the sport’s elite.

Main Event Shockwave: Oliveira vs. Gamrot

The bout comes together amidst considerable drama and tension in the highly combustible lightweight division. After Fiziev’s injury—his second major setback in less than two years—fans feared the event might lose its star power. Gamrot, ranked No. 8 among lightweights, aggressively lobbied for the slot on social media and, in the end, UFC brass granted his wish. For Oliveira, No. 4 in the division, this fight represents a chance to rewrite the ending of his most recent appearance—a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Topuria—and remind the world he remains one of the most dangerous submission artists MMA has ever seen.

Stylistically, the matchup will pit Oliveira’s world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and relentless forward pressure against Gamrot’s gritty wrestling and well-timed takedowns. Both men are known for their ability to finish fights inside the distance, and with the Brazilian crowd sure to be in full voice, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Rio: October 11th

The lineup showcases a mix of local stars and international contenders, reflecting UFC’s commitment to bringing global MMA to Brazil’s passionate fanbase. Here are the confirmed fights for UFC Rio according to official reports:

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweight Main Event)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson (Bantamweight)

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto (Heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez (Welterweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown (Welterweight)

Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman (Heavyweight)

Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll (Flyweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen (Heavyweight)

Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (Strawweight)

Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita (Bantamweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter (Flyweight)

Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell (Featherweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli (Featherweight)

The main card is stacked with high-action matchups. Brazilian standout Deiveson Figueiredo aims to continue his momentum at bantamweight against Montel Jackson. Vicente Luque takes on Spain’s Joel Alvarez in a welterweight tilt guaranteed to get the fans roaring. Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim welcomes perennial spoiler Randy Brown, and heavyweights Valter Walker and Mohammed Usman look to make waves.

Fiziev’s withdrawal sent shockwaves through the sport just weeks before fight night, robbing fans of a striking showdown but kickstarting a heated online search for Oliveira’s next adversary. Some fellow contenders briefly teased stepping in, sparking debate over who was truly “game” for the challenge. Gamrot’s competitive resume—highlighted by wins over Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael dos Anjos, and, ironically, Fiziev—ultimately made him the frontrunner. He’s 4-1 in his last five with only a decision loss to Dan Hooker tarnishing an otherwise impressive run.

Oliveira, for his part, made headlines when he addressed rumors he was “ducking” certain opponents, reassuring Brazilian fans via social media that his focus never wavered. “Mateusz Gamrot, this is the guy. We’re going to make a big war,” promised Oliveira to UFC Brasil followers and global observers alike.

Future Implications and Brazilian Legacy

Oliveira’s homecoming is more than just another fight on the calendar. With 20 UFC finishes, 16 submissions, and a record-setting 20 post-fight bonuses, he’s cut from the cloth of Brazilian legends. UFC’s return to Rio marks its 13th event in the city, a fitting backdrop for Oliveira’s latest quest for title relevance and legacy enhancement.

Gamrot, meanwhile, knows that an upset victory on hostile turf could catapult him into direct title contention. His blend of world-class wrestling and steely resolve ensures he won’t be overawed by the occasion. Brazilian fans are famed for their fiery support, but Gamrot thrives in adversity, promising to bring the war directly to “Do Bronx.”

UFC Rio, once threatened by uncertainty, has been salvaged by the hungry determination of Mateusz Gamrot and the enduring spirit of Charles Oliveira. With an electrifying fight card loaded with talented Brazilians and top global contenders, October 11th at Farmasi Arena promises a night of drama, high stakes, and unforgettable action.

The sport’s shifting sands may have robbed us of Fiziev’s flair, but in its place fights a new challenger burning with ambition. When the lights hit Rio, expect fireworks—and a main event that could shape the lightweight division’s future for years to come.