The rumors are swirling, and the oddsmakers are already crunching numbers. Conor McGregor has emerged as the betting favorite at -150 odds against Jorge Masvidal (+130) for a potential blockbuster matchup on the UFC's unprecedented White House card scheduled for June 14, 2026.

The event, set to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, carries historical significance as it will commemorate both America's 250th anniversary and Donald Trump's 80th birthday. While the UFC has yet to officially announce a single fight card, the McGregor-Masvidal pairing represents the kind of star power that could headline such a prestigious occasion.

For McGregor, the allure of fighting at the White House appears to be a major draw. The Irish superstar hasn't stepped into the octagon in over five years—this Friday will mark exactly five years since his last UFC appearance. Despite the extended absence, McGregor has consistently expressed his desire to return to competition, with the White House card seemingly serving as his ideal comeback venue.

Article Continues Below

It will be my great honour to “MAKE UFC GREAT AGAIN!” Only on @paramountplus 🏦 pic.twitter.com/DJdjVkKCDc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 14, 2026

Masvidal's timeline presents its own intrigue. The striking specialist last competed in UFC action on April 8, 2023, making him equally removed from recent competition. However, both fighters maintain the status and name recognition that could justify top billing on such a high-profile event.

The -150 line favoring McGregor reflects the betting market's respect for his historically dominant striking prowess and fighting IQ, though nearly three years of complete inactivity for Masvidal compared to his last outing makes the underdog status understandable. From a pure technical standpoint, this represents a compelling stylistic matchup—McGregor's precision volume striking against Masvidal's explosive counter-striking and showmanship.

That said, if McGregor and Masvidal do step into the octagon on the South Lawn of the White House, it would undoubtedly become one of combat sports' most iconic moments. The betting lines are live, the rumors are hot, and the narrative is certainly compelling. For now, fans will have to monitor official UFC announcements while keeping tabs on the evolving odds at BetOnline.ag—because if this fight does happen, these odds likely won't last long.