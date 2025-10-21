The UFC's historic first visit to Qatar just got more intriguing with the addition of a welterweight bout that pits veteran Nicolas Dalby against surging Dagestani prospect Saygid Izagakhmaev. The matchup, scheduled for November 22 at the ABHA Arena in Qatar, represents a classic gatekeeper-versus-prospect scenario that could have significant implications for the 170-pound division.​

Izagakhmaev, a 31-year-old protégé of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov who trains at the famed Team Khabib gym in Dagestan, brings an impressive 22-2 record into his octagon debut. The Russian standout has been inactive since November 2022, when he delivered a thunderous first-round TKO victory over Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing across the cage from this rising threat will be Denmark's Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby, a battle-tested veteran with a 23-6-1 record and 13 UFC appearances. At 40 years old, Dalby has built a reputation as one of the most durable fighters in mixed martial arts, having never been stopped in 30 professional fights until his most recent outing. That iron chin and warrior mentality have carried him through countless wars, including a four-fight winning streak from 2022 to 2023 that featured victories over Warlley Alves, Muslim Salikhov, and Gabriel Bonfim.​

High Stakes Clash at UFC Qatar

For Izagakhmaev, the matchup represents an opportunity to make an immediate statement in the UFC's welterweight division. Facing a proven veteran like Dalby in his promotional debut is no small task, but the Dagestani's dominant skill set and connection to the Nurmagomedov camp have generated significant buzz. His 31-month layoff since the Aoki victory raises questions about potential ring rust, though his recent submission win at a Karate Combat grappling event in 2025 suggests he's remained active in competition.​

The stylistic matchup heavily favors the Dagestani grappler on paper. Dalby's takedown defense sits at 59 percent, while his own takedown accuracy is just 28 percent. Those numbers could prove problematic against a submission specialist like Izagakhmaev, who has finished 13 opponents by submission throughout his career. However, Dalby's durability, experience, and improving striking game—he lands 4.06 significant strikes per minute with 44 percent accuracy—give him paths to victory if he can keep the fight standing.​

The bout adds another compelling layer to UFC Fight Night 265, which marks the promotion's debut in Qatar and makes the country the 32nd nation to host a UFC event. The card features a lightweight main event between top contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker, while the co-main event showcases former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad facing Irish star Ian Machado Garry.​

Confirmed UFC Qatar Fight Card

The November 22 event at the ABHA Arena features the following matchups:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET):

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker – Lightweight main event​

Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry – Welterweight co-main event​

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield – Light heavyweight​

Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos – Bantamweight​

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria – Bantamweight​

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET):

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev – Flyweight​

Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev – Heavyweight​

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Raffael Cerqueira – Light heavyweight​

Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley – Featherweight​

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder – Middleweight​

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Flyweight​

Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev – Welterweight​

Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai – Welterweight​

Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman – Heavyweight​

The event represents a significant moment for Middle Eastern mixed martial arts, with Qatar becoming the third country in the region to host UFC action following the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. UFC President Dana White expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “I've always said we're going to take UFC all over the world—and Qatar is the next stop”.​

For Dalby and Izagakhmaev, the stakes couldn't be higher. The Danish veteran fights to save his UFC career and prove he still belongs among the welterweight elite, while the Dagestani newcomer aims to announce his arrival with an emphatic finish over a respected octagon stalwart. With Izagakhmaev's relentless grappling pitted against Dalby's legendary durability and striking prowess, fight fans can expect a compelling clash of styles when the octagon door closes on November 22 in Qatar.

The international stage in Qatar provides the perfect backdrop for both fighters to showcase their skills before a global audience, with the welterweight division watching closely. Whether Dalby can weather the Dagestani storm or Izagakhmaev continues his mentor's legacy with a dominant debut remains the question that will be answered inside the octagon.