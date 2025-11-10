Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton revealed that he underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer on Friday, one day after he helped his team earn a 10-7 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The 31-year-old plans to return to action “soon” and is endlessly grateful that the tumor was identified promptly, which happened because of a random NFL drug test.

“Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family,” Singleton posted. “While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks.”

The idea that Singleton could slide right back into the defense after facing such a serious health challenge might be hard to fathom, but this man has typified resilience throughout his football-playing career. The undrafted player out of Montana State bounced around a few practice squads, spent a couple of years in the Canadian Football League before officially making his NFL debut in 2019 and then suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Broncos last year.

Singleton has pushed forward each time and has logged the second-most defensive snaps on the team this season. Nothing can prepare someone for cancer, but he attacks life with a fighting spirit. With a full support system behind him, the veteran LB is focused on making a complete recovery and rejoining the Broncos for a potentially momentous playoffs run.

Denver leads the loaded AFC West division with an 8-2 record and is in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Alex Singleton has one sack, one forced fumble, 36 solo tackles and three tackles for loss in 10 games this season.

The California native thanked his family, doctors and the Broncos for all their support during his time of need. He also stressed the importance of early detection and regular screenings, in the hopes that his experience will help others.