President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the UFC's groundbreaking White House event will take place on June 14, 2026 – his 80th birthday – marking one of the most ambitious sporting spectacles in American history.

🚨| Donald Trump has officially announced that next year’s UFC White House event will be held on his 80th birthday, June 14th. 📅 This means the fight card will be held on a Sunday. 😳 pic.twitter.com/KWr1atz5Oq — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The announcement came during Trump's Sunday speech at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, as he declared, “On June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds”. The event, originally planned for July 4th to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, has been rescheduled to coincide with the president's milestone birthday, transforming the celebration into a dual historic occasion.

The Most Expensive Lawn Party in Presidential History

The unprecedented event will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, with UFC CEO Dana White confirming that the promotion will invest approximately $700,000 just to replace the grass after the fights conclude. The scale of the production is staggering – weigh-ins are planned for the Lincoln Memorial, fighters will make their entrances from the Oval Office, and the temporary venue will accommodate between 20,000 to 25,000 spectators.

BREAKING: The UFC’s historic 2026 “White House Fight Night” is reportedly set for June 14, 2026 — which also happens to be Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.While the card isn’t officially announced yet, rumors swirling inside the MMA world suggest Dana White is planning one of the… pic.twitter.com/9aqxO1ZSTb — VT Sports (@Vtsportschannel) October 6, 2025

White has described this as “the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of definitely this company”, with the event representing a fusion of politics, sports, and entertainment unlike anything the world has ever witnessed. The fight card will be broadcast as a pay-per-view event, likely on CBS as part of the UFC's new $7.7 billion broadcasting agreement with Paramount.

Conor McGregor's “Done Deal” Controversy

The biggest storyline surrounding the event centers on Conor McGregor's claimed participation. The former two-division champion emphatically stated on Fox News that his involvement is “a done deal, signed, delivered” and that he would face Michael Chandler at the historic venue. McGregor has been absent from the octagon since suffering a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, making this potential comeback one of the most anticipated returns in UFC history.

🚨 Conor McGregor has confirmed that Michael Chandler will be his opponent at the UFC White House event. (via @foxnews) pic.twitter.com/AYspKqiW6J — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) September 20, 2025

However, Dana White has directly contradicted McGregor's claims, stating unequivocally that “nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House”. White clarified that negotiations for fights won't even begin until February 2026, though he acknowledged McGregor's enthusiasm: “I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card”.

The Irish superstar previously demanded a $100 million payday and 100 golden visas as compensation for his participation, highlighting the astronomical financial stakes surrounding this event. Despite White's denials, McGregor's star power and box office appeal make him a logical centerpiece for what could be the highest-grossing UFC event in history.

Article Continues Below

Jon Jones: The Unwanted Legend

Perhaps the most compelling subplot involves Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time, who faces an uphill battle for inclusion despite his desperate desire to participate. Jones retired from active competition in June 2025 but immediately expressed interest in returning specifically for the White House card. He has publicly stated his willingness to fight any opponent, including the long-awaited unification bout with Tom Aspinall that he previously avoided.

Jon Jones explains why he decided to come out of retirement: “To be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House means the world to me. I'm back.” 👀👀 🎥 @espn #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/gv7dfBRbXi — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 17, 2025

However, Dana White has been uncharacteristically firm in his rejection of Jones, stating the odds of his participation are “billion-to-one”. White's concerns stem from Jones' history of unreliability, including the infamous UFC 200 debacle when he was flagged for a potential doping violation just days before the event. “I can't take the risk of putting him in a high-profile situation and having something go awry – especially not with the White House event,” White explained.

Jones has even reached out personally to apologize and plead for inclusion, but White remains unmoved. “He reached out, he wrote, like, a text saying ‘listen, sorry how this all played out' or whatever. ‘I want to fight at the White House, I'm serious about that,'” White revealed, adding, “I need people I can count on for this fight. I know who they are and I know who they are not”.

A Card for the Ages

While Dana White maintains that specific fights won't be finalized until early 2026, the star power already circling this event suggests it could indeed live up to his promise of being “the greatest fight card ever assembled”. The combination of McGregor's comeback, Jones' potential swan song, Pereira's three-division championship quest, and Aspinall's heavyweight dominance creates multiple potential main event scenarios.

The historic venue, massive financial investment, and unprecedented global attention guarantee that whoever steps into the octagon on the White House South Lawn will be participating in one of the most watched and talked-about events in combat sports history. With the clock ticking toward June 14, 2026, the MMA world eagerly awaits to see which legends will ultimately grace this once-in-a-lifetime stage.

As Trump prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday with the most unique party in presidential history, the question remains: which fighters will seize this opportunity to etch their names in both sporting and political history? The answer will define legacies and create moments that will be remembered long after the last punch is thrown on the White House lawn.