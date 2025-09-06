The UFC is reportedly close to finalizing a high-stakes lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker to headline its debut card in Qatar on November 22. The event, part of the UFC’s expanding presence in the Middle East, would showcase a mix of top-tier contenders and rising stars, giving fans a card that underscores the promotion’s global ambitions heading into the end of 2025.

If confirmed, Tsarukyan vs. Hooker promises to deliver the kind of stylistic fireworks that define memorable main events. For Tsarukyan, it is another step toward title contention after cementing himself as one of the most dangerous young lightweights in the game. For Hooker, it is the chance to reassert himself as a top-10 stalwart after battling through injuries and inconsistency. Stylistically, the fight also carries intrigue: Tsarukyan’s grinding wrestling and improving striking will be tested against Hooker’s lanky kickboxing arsenal, clinch prowess, and proven durability.

Arman Tsarukyan’s Rising Momentum

Arman Tsarukyan has become one of the division’s names to watch. Still only 28 years old, he has faced a murderers’ row of lightweight contenders and emerged with hard-earned respect. His grappling-heavy style makes him a smothering challenge for those unable to deal with relentless pressure. Yet he is not a one-dimensional wrestler. Tsarukyan’s boxing combinations and cardio-driven pace have allowed him to dominate exchanges against both veteran contenders and surging prospects.

Since his razor-thin loss to Mateusz Gamrot, Tsarukyan has rebounded with sharp performances that reinforced his elite potential. A win over Hooker in a marquee main event slot could put him in the good graces with the UFC and get the lightweight title shot that slipped away from him due to an injury a day before the fight.

Dan Hooker’s Return to High Stakes

For Dan Hooker, Qatar offers another opportunity to remind the division of his value as a dangerous gatekeeper and potential spoiler. “The Hangman” has made a career out of fighting anyone, anywhere, and anytime—a reputation that has endeared him to fans but also subjected him to a brutal run of top-level opponents. Despite wear and tear, Hooker remains one of the most entertaining fighters at lightweight, capable of finishing foes with knees, elbows, and long-range striking combinations.

Injuries have hampered him in recent years, pausing his momentum after a thrilling win over Jalin Turner in 2023. Now healthy and ready for another run, Hooker sees Qatar as the perfect stage to prove he can still fend off the surging next generation. A victory over Tsarukyan would rejolt his career trajectory, potentially opening the door for another big-name matchup in early 2026.

The matchup is the classic crossroads fight: the rising contender versus the proven veteran. It’s a narrative the UFC thrives upon, especially in high-profile international settings. With Qatar aiming to make a statement as a host nation, the promotion is banking on Tsarukyan and Hooker to deliver an action-heavy conclusion to the night.

Other Confirmed Fights for UFC Qatar

The November 22 card is already filling out with compelling matchups that bolster the event’s depth and international appeal. Several confirmed bouts include a mix of divisional relevance and fan-friendly violence:

Paulo Costa vs. Shara Magomedov

Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos

This lineup blends global representation—from Central Asia to France to New Zealand—signaling the UFC’s commitment to showcasing fighters with strong ties to the regions nearest Qatar. Rakhmonov’s rising star power, matched against the veteran savvy of Thompson, adds a compelling co-main event draw. Meanwhile, Evloev vs. Mitchell pits two grappling-heavy featherweights against each other in what could be a tactical chess match.

Imavov vs. Craig and Lazzez vs. Price are likely to bring chaos, as both pairings carry knockout-or-submission finishes written all over them. Albazi’s rematch against Kara-France is especially noteworthy. Their first fight was competitive, and the winner here would be in prime position to challenge for the flyweight belt.

The November 22 event is expected to have major fanfare, blending the UFC’s proven international event production with Qatar’s appetite for striking sporting spectacles. It follows in the footsteps of lofty cards staged in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, ensuring the region remains a centerpiece for some of the UFC’s biggest international shows.

If Tsarukyan vs. Hooker officially headlines the event, fans can expect a blend of high-stakes fighting and crowd-pleasing action. Tsarukyan stands ready to stamp himself as a future title challenger, while Hooker seeks to remind the world of his resilience and finishing danger. The only guarantee is that, regardless of outcome, UFC Qatar will showcase the drama and unpredictability that makes the lightweight division the most volatile in the sport.