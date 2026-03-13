In just a few months, UFC will hold an event at the White House, and the promotion's CEO and president, Dana White, has discussed the ticket situation.

The good news is, there will be a lot of tickets distributed, as he told UFC's YouTube channel. Of course, some will be seated on the South Lawn, but there will also be 85,000 tickets distributed for the Ellipse, the park south of the White House. Even better? The tickets are going to be given out free of charge.

“The way that the White House is laid out, you've got the White House, you’ve got the South Lawn, and then there’s a road and then the Ellipse as a park that's right there,” White explained. “We're going to be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse. And the tickets are free, and we'll announce how we're going to be giving them away soon. But you should plan on going to Washington, D.C. for this event.

“There's going to be all kinds of activations in the Ellipse. There's going to be music, bands are going to be playing, and you can actually sit in the park and watch the fight on the screens, but you'll actually see the whole setup. It's right there. It will be a very unique, cool experience for fight fans,” he continued.

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When is Dana White and UFC's White House event?

The upcoming UFC White House event, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The event's title is a reference to America's 250th anniversary in the United States, which will come a few weeks later on July 4.

President Donald Trump announced the show on July 3, 2025. The show falls on his 80th birthday as well. Currently, there are six matches announced for the card. The likes of Sean O'Malley and Alex Pereira will be featured.