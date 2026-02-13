Nate Diaz is back on social media and making waves, teasing a highly anticipated return to the UFC while reminding the MMA world of his impact on the sport. The Stockton native took to social media this week with a series of explosive posts, claiming he's the one who started the BMF division and has “unfinished business” to settle inside the Octagon.

“Let's not act like I didn't start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they're it,” Diaz posted, referencing the BMF (Baddest Motherfucker) belt that became one of the UFC's most coveted titles after his 2019 bout with Jorge Masvidal. “I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business and I plan on going and taking what's mine asap. 1st to ever start a division and the dopest one at that.”

🚨👀Nate Diaz teases return to the UFC recalling him starting BMF belt: “Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it. I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights I got unfinished business and I plan on going… pic.twitter.com/u1kX7oreYe — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 12, 2026

The 39-year-old veteran, who last competed in the UFC in September 2022 before venturing into boxing, appears ready to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. His declaration comes at a particularly interesting time, as the BMF title has since been worn by Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and most recently, Max Holloway, who captured the belt at UFC 300 with a spectacular knockout of Gaethje.

Speaking of Holloway, Diaz initially set his sights on the current BMF champion, suggesting a showdown at the rumored White House fight card. “I'll slap the sh*t out of him… White House would be perfect,” Diaz posted, immediately creating buzz about a potential superfight between two of the sport's most popular fighters.

“I’ll slap the sh*t out of Max Holloway… White House would be perfect.” Nate Diaz wants Max Holloway at the White House card. 👀 @ClockedNload pic.twitter.com/8YDa0psOix — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) February 12, 2026

However, in typical Diaz fashion, the outspoken veteran later walked back his “rude” comments, clarifying his intentions in a follow-up post. “I didn't say I'd slap Max Hollaway [sic] I said that about Olivera [Charles Oliveira] but I shouldn't have said that either it was rude and I was fd up,” Diaz explained. “If we were fighting in a caged match I might attempt it but that was rude I shouldn't have said that my bad Bruhs all Respecto.”

I didn’t say I’d slap Max Hollaway I said that about Olivera but I shouldn’t have said that either it was rude and I was fd up

If we were fighting in a caged match I might attempt it but that was rude I shouldn’t have said that my bad Bruhs all Respecto 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 13, 2026

The clarification shows a more measured side of Diaz, who acknowledged his comments were out of line while still maintaining his competitive edge. His mention of Charles Oliveira adds another intriguing dimension to his potential comeback, as the former lightweight champion represents another marquee matchup.

Diaz's return would undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories in MMA. Since departing the UFC, he's competed in boxing against Jake Paul and has remained one of the sport's most recognizable faces. His claim to having started the BMF division isn't without merit — the belt was literally created for his fight with Masvidal, and it has since become a legitimate championship in the UFC's ecosystem.

Whether Diaz faces Holloway, Oliveira, or another top contender remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Stockton slugger is planning his return, and the UFC welterweight and lightweight divisions should be on notice.