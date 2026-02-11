Social media has been buzzing with speculation after Javid Basharat's status on the official UFC website changed from “Active” to “Not Fighting,” raising questions about the bantamweight prospect's future with the promotion.

It appears Javid Basharat has been removed from the UFC roster. His status on the UFC website is listed as “Not Fighting” rather than “Active.” Could this just be a case of an expired contract or do you think he was actually cut? #UFC pic.twitter.com/EndxVXGdtc — The Cage Report (@thecagereport_) February 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old British fighter's sudden roster designation shift has left fans and analysts wondering whether this signals the end of his UFC tenure or simply reflects contractual housekeeping. While the UFC rarely announces fighter releases publicly unless specifically questioned, roster status changes often serve as the first indicator of behind-the-scenes developments.

Basharat compiled a respectable 4-2-0, 1 NC record during his UFC run, showcasing technical striking and grappling skills that initially generated excitement about his potential in the stacked 135-pound division. His most recent appearance saw him secure a decision victory, which makes the timing of this roster change particularly puzzling if it indeed represents a release rather than contract expiration.

Afghan MMA fighter Javid Basharat defeated his Mexican opponent Gianni Vazquez @ufc #UFCVegas113 @JavidBasharat pic.twitter.com/hAgcAKeGZq — Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) February 8, 2026

Several scenarios could explain the status modification. First, Basharat's contract may have simply expired following his last bout, leaving him temporarily in roster limbo while negotiations proceed. The UFC frequently allows fighters to reach free agency before determining whether to extend new offers, especially for fighters outside the division's top 15.

Alternatively, this could represent a cost-cutting measure or a performance-based decision by UFC matchmakers. With an increasingly crowded bantamweight roster and constant pressure to trim expenses, the promotion occasionally parts ways with fighters who haven't broken into title contention despite solid records.

For now, Basharat's immediate future remains uncertain. If he has indeed been released, opportunities exist across multiple promotions eager to sign UFC veterans. PFL and various organizations would likely express interest in a fighter with his skill set and experience level.

Think this was a bit harsh considering he won his last fight even though was a poor performance but that’s the problem taking short notice fights vs debut guys only a lose lose but @PFLMMA @JohnMartinPFL let’s sign him up and we can do me vs him in London https://t.co/3oyastj7Nd — Jake ‘White Kong' Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) February 11, 2026

Until official word emerges from Basharat's camp or UFC officials, the combat sports world can only speculate about whether this represents a temporary contract situation or permanent departure from MMA's premier organization.