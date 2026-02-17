Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has revealed a stunning revelation about his future in the sport. “The Nigerian Nightmare” announced his intention to hang up his gloves after achieving what would be one of the most remarkable comebacks in UFC history, capturing both the welterweight and middleweight championships in 2026.

🚨 Kamaru Usman says he’ll walk away from the sport in 2026 once he becomes welterweight and middleweight champion. (Via UFC op Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/bI2PEonVsG — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 16, 2026

Usman's bold declaration comes at a pivotal moment in his career. Even with getting back on track with a win over Joaquin Buckley after suffering two consecutive losses to Leon Edwards (one by KO) and a defeat to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on short notice, many wondered if the former pound-for-pound king's best days were behind him. Now, the 38-year-old has outlined an audacious plan that would see him reclaim his throne at 170 pounds before moving up to conquer the middleweight division.

The path back to glory won't be easy for Usman, who held the welterweight title for over three years before Edwards dethroned him with that iconic head-kick knockout at UFC 286. The welterweight landscape has evolved significantly, with dangerous champion Islam Makhachev at the helm, whom he must face to reclaim his title. He will also need to bypass surging contenders like the undefeated Michael Morales and rising contenders Ian Garry and Carlos Prates.

The middleweight component of his ambitious plan presents an even steeper challenge. After his loss to Chimaev in his 185-pound debut, which was on short notice, he showed that he can hang with the champion even without adequate time to prepare. However, Chimaev has only gotten better since that encounter showcased in his dominance of Dricus Du Plessis to claim the 185-pound throne

If successful, Usman would join an exclusive club of simultaneous two-division champions, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo.

Usman's wrestling pedigree and suffocating top control have defined his career, producing a resume that includes victories over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington (twice), Gilbert Burns, and Tyron Woodley. The power in his hands and his cardio remain elite despite his age.

The timeline for this ambitious campaign remains unclear, though Usman has been vocal about staying active in 2026. Whether the UFC brass will grant him the opportunities necessary to achieve his two-belt dream depends heavily on his performances in upcoming fights. If Kamaru Usman accomplishes this unprecedented feat, his retirement would mark the end of one of the most inspiring redemption arcs the sport has ever witnessed.