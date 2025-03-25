Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has broken his silence on his potential return to the octagon, naming three top contenders he'd like to face in his comeback fight. In a recent statement that has set the MMA world abuzz, Usman declared, “If I had to pick in order I would say Brady, Shavkat and Buckley. That what makes sense.”

👀🔥Kamaru Usman names ideal opponents for his return fight “If I had to pick in order I would say Brady, Shavkat and Buckley. That what makes sense.” 🎥 @pound4poundshow ▫️ pic.twitter.com/mqImUypRnh — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

This declaration from the former pound-for-pound king has ignited speculation about the future of the welterweight division and Kamara Usman's place in it. Let's break down each of these potential matchups and what they could mean for the landscape of the 170-pound weight class.

Sean Brady, The New Number One

Usman's primary target, Sean Brady, has just catapulted himself to the top of the welterweight rankings with a dominant performance against former champion Leon Edwards at UFC London. Brady's fourth-round submission victory over Edwards was a statement-making performance that has positioned him as the division's number one contender.

This a loose, non-threatening half guard guillotine attempt that shouldn't be taken seriously by anyone. But Sean Brady is so good on top, he makes it a fight ender against a former champ. pic.twitter.com/NIwDcp2ZhB — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

A matchup between Kamaru Usman and Brady would pit the former champion against the division's hottest prospect. Brady's grappling-heavy style could present interesting challenges for Usman, who has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the sport. This fight would not only serve as a stern test for Brady but also as a chance for Usman to prove he still belongs at the top of the division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, The Undefeated Phenom

Second on Usman's list is Shavkat Rakhmonov, the undefeated Kazakh fighter who has been tearing through the welterweight ranks. Rakhmonov's most recent victory, a hard-fought decision win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, solidified his position as a top contender.

Shavkat Rakhmonov hands Ian Machado Garry his first MMA loss with a unanimous decision win at #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/RKVS3eJPwE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2024 Expand Tweet

A fight between Usman and Rakhmonov would be a clash of generations. Usman, with his wrestling pedigree and improved striking, against Rakhmonov's well-rounded skillset and perfect 19-0 record. This matchup could potentially determine who gets the next shot at the title, especially if current champion Belal Muhammad retains his belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Joaquin Buckley, The Dark Horse

The inclusion of Joaquin Buckley on Usman's list might surprise some fans, but “New Mansa” has been on a tear since moving up to welterweight. Buckley is riding a six-fight win streak, including impressive victories over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and most recently, a TKO win over Colby Covington.

Joaquin Buckley defeated Colby Covington in the third round via doctor stoppage at UFC Tampa. Colby is 36 and he is done. pic.twitter.com/Nr4pXzB1ay — PAM (@ParamPam1990) December 15, 2024 Expand Tweet

Usman's desire to face these top contenders shows that he's not looking for an easy path back to title contention. Each of these matchups presents unique challenges and opportunities for the former champion to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

However, the welterweight landscape has shifted significantly since Usman's last fight. With Belal Muhammad now holding the title and a crop of hungry contenders vying for their shot, Usman's road back to the belt is far from clear.

What's Next for the Division?

As the MMA world digests Kamaru Usman's statement, all eyes will be on the UFC matchmakers to see which of these potential fights materializes. The outcome of the upcoming title fight between Muhammad and Della Maddalena at UFC 315 will likely play a significant role in determining the division's next moves.

If Muhammad retains his title, a rematch with Brady could be on the horizon, given their history and Brady's recent ascension to the number one contender spot. This scenario could leave the door open for a high-stakes bout between Usman and either Rakhmonov or Buckley.

Alternatively, if Della Maddalena pulls off the upset, it could reshuffle the entire division, potentially fast-tracking Usman's return to title contention if he can secure a win over one of his named opponents.

Whether Kamaru Usman faces Brady, Rakhmonov, or Buckley, his return fight will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. The former champion's quest to reclaim his throne is set to begin, and the welterweight division is on notice.

As the situation develops, MMA enthusiasts worldwide will be eagerly watching to see how this high-stakes game of welterweight chess unfolds. One thing is certain: with talents like Usman, Brady, Rakhmonov, and Buckley in the mix, the 170-pound weight class remains one of the most exciting divisions in the sport.