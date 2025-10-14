Merab Dvalishvili’s reign as UFC bantamweight champion has been nothing short of relentless in 2025, and on December 6th he will look to further cement his place atop the division when he faces former champion Petr Yan at UFC 323. Confirmed by UFC President Dana White, the bout headlines what promises to be a stacked year-end card, drawing intense interest from fans and analysts alike.

Dana White just announced UFC 323 on December 6th in Las Vegas: 🏆 Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan 🏆 Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van 👊 Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott pic.twitter.com/oLgQnbB9Zg — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This will mark Dvalishvili’s fourth title defense in 2025, underscoring the champion’s extraordinary activity level in one of the UFC’s deepest weight classes. His previous defenses showcased both the grinding pace and suffocating control that have become his trademarks. From dismantling Cory Sandhagen in February, to outlasting Sean O’Malley in a tactical decision in May, to overwhelming Marlon Vera with volume in August, Dvalishvili has displayed a champion’s adaptability while refusing to take long breaks between challenges.

The UFC has a true star in Merab Dvalishvili. Relentless, humble, and unbeatable at bantamweight. He’s special—and he showed it again against Cory Sandhagen. #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/OKVXgkgJN2 — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) October 5, 2025

The Georgian standout continues to lean on his relentless takedown pressure, cardio that seems boundless, and understated yet sharp striking volume. Against each opponent in 2025, he dictated the tempo from the opening round and left no room for momentum shifts. Now, against Yan, that pace will clash with one of the most technically refined strikers in bantamweight history.

Petr Yan’s Road Back to a Title Shot

For Petr Yan, UFC 323 represents a pivotal opportunity to regain the belt he first captured in 2020. Since losing his title to Aljamain Sterling in March 2021 due to a disqualification, Yan’s career has been marked by razor-close fights and controversial scorecards. The Russian striker’s methodical boxing style, crisp combinations, and ability to read opponents in real time have always kept him close to the elite — but recent years have tested his resilience.

In 2025, Yan fought his way back into the title conversation with decisive wins over top contenders Deiveson Figueiredo, Marcus McGhee, and Song Yadong. Both performances reminded fans of his patient yet punishing approach, mixing precise jab work with punishing body shots and well-timed clinch strikes. Against Font in February, Yan’s tactical control earned him every round, while his summer victory over Yadong showcased defensive adjustments and counterpunching mastery.

Petr Yan is back in the win column after beating Song Yadong at #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/nYiMFOzHTM — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 10, 2024

Despite previous losses to Dvalishvili and Sterling in years past, Yan has consistently maintained confidence in his game. His March 2023 loss to Dvalishvili was a wrestling clinic where he struggled to disrupt the champion’s pace, but Yan insists he has made the necessary strategic changes since then. Now, with months to prepare, Yan enters UFC 323 not as an underdog without hope, but as a proven finisher aiming to flip the narrative.

Stylistically, Yan’s sharp footwork and feints will be key in limiting Dvalishvili’s entries. His takedown defense has improved since their last meeting, and he’s shown a willingness to work from the clinch to create striking opportunities. The question remains whether Yan can prevent prolonged ground control from Dvalishvili — the defining factor in their first fight.

The Stakes are High for this Rematch

The stakes for UFC 323’s main event go beyond the belt itself. Dvalishvili’s four defenses in a single year would be unprecedented in modern UFC bantamweight history, and a win over Yan would strengthen his claim as one of the division’s greatest champions. His record-setting pace elevates his marketability while quietly putting him in conversations about pound-for-pound rankings, where he currently sits just outside the top five.

For Yan, reclaiming the title would be a career-defining rebound. The former champion has fought elite opposition almost exclusively for the past five years, and regaining gold after a turbulent stretch would validate the technical foundation of his style. A victory would also set the stage for new matchups in the division, potentially altering the title picture heading into 2026.

From a tactical lens, expect Dvalishvili to push forward aggressively from the opening bell, testing Yan’s defensive reactions and forcing clinch exchanges to sap energy. The champion’s success hinges on blending his high output striking — often exceeding 200 significant strike attempts in a fight — with chain wrestling that doesn’t allow Yan breathing room. Conversely, Yan must keep the center of the octagon, use lateral movement to avoid being pushed to the fence, and punish every failed takedown attempt with clean counters.

The psychological aspect also cannot be overlooked. Dvalishvili’s confidence grew exponentially after his victory over Yan two years ago, while Yan’s competitive pride makes this rematch deeply personal. Both fighters are known for their composure under bright lights, suggesting a technical and physically demanding contest rather than a reckless brawl.

UFC 323 will close out one of the promotion’s most activity-packed championship runs in recent memory. With Dvalishvili’s tireless pace and Yan’s calculated sharpness, fans can expect a battle where the smallest mistake may determine the outcome. In the bantamweight division’s long history of rivalries, this fight has all the elements — world-class skill sets, unfinished business, and championship stakes — to become a defining moment for both men.

When the cage door shuts on December 6th, Dvalishvili will be fighting not just to defend his belt for the fourth time in 2025, but to build a legacy rooted in resilience and relentless output. Yan will be fighting to rip the momentum away and reclaim a belt he believes was always his to keep. One man will exit Las Vegas with championship gold. The other will carry the burden of a loss into an uncertain future in one of the sport’s most unforgiving divisions.