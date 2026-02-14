The UFC is heading back to Canada's capital for the first time in nearly seven years, and the flyweight division is getting some spotlight on the April 18 card. The promotion has confirmed that Mitch Raposo will square off against Allan Nascimento in a 125-pound scrap that could have significant implications for both fighters looking to climb the divisional ladder.

🚨🚨#UFCOttawa🚨🚨 Another one for Ottawa on April 18th. Mitch Raposo (@Mraposo_) takes on Allan Nascimento (@allanpuroosso) in the flyweight division. pic.twitter.com/prz0dvYcZT — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) February 13, 2026

Raposo, a Massachusetts native with a 10-3 professional record, earned his UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series back in 2021 and has been steadily working his way through the flyweight ranks. The 28-year-old brings a well-rounded skill set into the octagon, having secured victories via knockout, submission, and decision throughout his career. His ability to finish fights in multiple ways makes him a dangerous proposition for anyone in the division. Coming off his most recent appearance at UFC 321 last October, Raposo will be looking to build momentum and make a statement in front of a raucous Canadian crowd.

On the other side of the cage, Allan Nascimento presents a legitimate test for the American fighter. The Brazilian flyweight has been competing at the highest level and carries significant experience into this matchup. Nascimento's grappling-heavy style and durability have made him a tough out for anyone at 125 pounds, and he'll be confident in his ability to neutralize Raposo's offense and impose his own game plan.

This fight represents a crucial crossroads bout for both athletes. A victory for Raposo could propel him into the thick of the flyweight rankings conversation, while Nascimento needs a strong performance to maintain his position within the ultra-competitive division. The flyweight division has never been deeper, and with the top of the rankings constantly in flux, every win matters when positioning yourself for bigger opportunities.

The UFC Ottawa card marks the promotion's return to the Canadian capital for the first time since 2019, and the organization appears committed to stacking the event with compelling matchups. With Raposo vs. Nascimento now added to the lineup, fans can expect an action-packed evening of fights come April 18.

Confirmed UFC Ottawa Fight Card (April 18, 2026)