The UFC continues to build out its November 8 card at the UFC Apex with a compelling welterweight clash that promises fireworks.

Muslim Salikhov will square off against Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 111, adding another intriguing matchup to the growing fight card. The news was first reported by Mike Bohn, confirming that the two knockout artists will meet in a three-round bout that has all the makings of an explosive encounter.​

Muslim Salikhov will take on Uros Medic at #UFCVegas111 on November 8th.

This welterweight collision features two fighters known for their finishing ability, creating a high-stakes scenario where both men will look to extend their winning ways and climb closer to the crowded 170-pound rankings.

The King of Kung Fu Rides Three-Fight Streak

Muslim Salikhov enters this matchup riding a wave of momentum that has rejuvenated his UFC career. The 41-year-old Dagestani striker, who earned his “King of Kung Fu” moniker through his decorated Wushu Sanda background, has put together an impressive three-fight winning streak that began in July 2024.​

Salikhov's recent run includes dominant performances that showcase why he remains dangerous despite his age. Most notably, the veteran knocked out Kenan Song with a devastating spinning wheel kick at UFC Fight Night in November 2024, a signature technique that has become synonymous with his fighting style. Before that, he secured a split decision victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio in July 2024, demonstrating his ability to win in different ways.​

His most recent outing saw Salikhov dispatch Carlos Leal in just 42 seconds at UFC on ABC in July 2025, a lightning-fast knockout that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and solidified his status as one of the division's most dangerous finishers. With a professional record of 22-5 and nine wins inside the Octagon, Salikhov has proven he belongs among the welterweight elite.​

As one of only two non-Chinese athletes to win the prestigious Wushu Sanda King's Cup, Salikhov brings a striking pedigree that few in MMA can match. His unconventional attack, featuring spinning techniques and precise counter-striking, makes him a puzzle that many welterweights struggle to solve.​

The Doctor Looks to Continue His Knockout Clinic

Standing across from Salikhov will be Uros Medic, a 32-year-old Serbian knockout artist who has made a habit of delivering dramatic finishes throughout his career. Medic carries an 11-3 professional record into this bout, with an unblemished finishing rate that speaks to his aggressive, all-action style.​

Medic's most recent performance saw him overcome early adversity to score a spectacular knockout victory over Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 109 in August 2025. After getting dropped just seconds into the fight, “The Doctor” recovered quickly and landed a perfectly timed left hook that sent Urbina crashing to the canvas, ending the bout via knockout at 1:03 of the first round. The dramatic comeback victory marked Medic's return to the win column after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Punahele Soriano in January 2025.​

The pattern of trading wins and losses has defined Medic's recent UFC tenure, but his ability to deliver spectacular knockouts keeps him relevant in the welterweight conversation. All five of his UFC victories have come by way of stoppage, including memorable finishes of Tim Means and Matthew Semelsberger. Fighting out of Kings MMA under the tutelage of Rafael Cordeiro, Medic possesses devastating power in his hands and a southpaw stance that presents unique challenges for opponents.​

Despite his inconsistency, Medic's finishing ability makes him a live underdog in any fight, and his resilience under fire was on full display in his victory over Urbina.

UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card Taking Shape

The Salikhov-Medic matchup joins a UFC Vegas 111 card that is steadily coming together for the November 8 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown, with both fighters earning their first UFC main event opportunity.​

Confirmed Bouts for UFC Vegas 111:

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown – Welterweight (Main Event)​

Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic – Welterweight​

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti – Women's Bantamweight​

Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes – Women's Strawweight​

Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos – Bantamweight​

Luana Santos vs. Dariya Zheleznyakova – Women's Bantamweight​

Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quiñonez – Bantamweight​

Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan – Middleweight​

Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis – Heavyweight​

Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla – Lightweight​

Jamall Emmers vs. Hyder Amil – Featherweight​

The card features a mix of ranked contenders, rising prospects, and experienced veterans across multiple weight classes, creating an event that should deliver competitive matchups from top to bottom. The Salikhov-Medic welterweight clash stands out as one of the more compelling bouts given both fighters' propensity for spectacular finishes.

UFC Vegas 111 airs on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the first preliminary bout scheduled for 6:00 PM ET and the main card beginning at 10:00 PM ET.​