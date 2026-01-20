After months of uncertainty surrounding the UFC lightweight title picture, Ilia Topuria emerged last week with what appeared to be concrete plans to return to the Octagon. The UFC lightweight champion announced he would make his comeback between April and June, setting his sights on the winner of this weekend's interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.​

Ilia Topuria said he’s fighting the winner of Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje in April-June 👀 pic.twitter.com/p4EoXUfdyX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 16, 2026

But Paddy Pimblett isn't having it.

In a blunt response that perfectly encapsulates his larger-than-life personality, the Liverpool sensation made it abundantly clear that Topuria's proposed timeline doesn't align with his own ambitions. “I'm not fighting in April, he can eat s***,” Pimblett fired back, signaling that the Scouser has no intention of rushing into a title unification bout on Topuria's schedule.​

🚨After Ilia Topuria teased a possible April return to the Octagon, Paddy Pimblett says that the UFC lightweight champ will have to wait for any possible unification bout should the Scouser win at #UFC324 this weekend: “I'm not fighting in April, he can eat s***.”@tmzsports pic.twitter.com/5cFM1VWiE8 — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) January 20, 2026

The comment carries considerable weight given what's at stake this weekend. Pimblett enters UFC 324 as a perfect 7-0 inside the Octagon since his 2021 debut, riding momentum from consecutive stoppage victories over King Green and Michael Chandler. He's brash, supremely confident, and believes he has Gaethje's number. “I see me finishing him,” Pimblett predicted, even going so far as to visualize knocking out the veteran brawler.​

‼️Paddy Pimblett says if he gets on top of Justin Gaethje the fight isn’t going to last very long “I can see holes in his game. If I end up on the ground with him, I dont think it will last very long.” via @ufc pic.twitter.com/miHsO5zlI0 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 18, 2026

Should Pimblett emerge victorious on January 24th, he'll hold the interim lightweight championship—leverage that apparently includes dictating when (and if) a title unification match with Topuria actually happens. The implication is clear: if Pimblett wins, Topuria will have to wait, and that wait could extend well beyond the June window the champion has proposed.​

This tension highlights a broader issue with Topuria's extended absence. The champion has been sidelined since his devastating first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last July to address personal matters, including a custody battle and allegations he's disputed. While understandable, the extended break has created a vacuum the UFC rushed to fill with the interim title fight.​

For Pimblett, there's a philosophical argument at play. If he defeats Gaethje, he'll have earned the right to dictate terms—or at least have a voice in them. The last thing “The Baddy” wants is to capture interim gold only to be shelved waiting for a champion who's been absent for nearly a year. From his perspective, Topuria should be hungry to fight, not negotiating timelines.​

Whether Pimblett's defiance holds weight likely depends on the result this weekend. Win, and he has genuine leverage. Lose, and Gaethje becomes the timeline negotiator instead. Either way, Topuria's April-June window just became a lot more complicated. Welcome to 2026 in the UFC lightweight division—where even the champion's plans are subject to disruption.