The UFC continues building out its early 2026 fight calendar with an intriguing feather clash, as Ricky Turcio moves up in weight to challenge Alberto Montes at UFC 326 on March 7th. The bout represents an important opportunity for both fighters to make their mark in the stacked 145-pound division.

Turcios, a fan favorite who emerged from Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, has been working to be consistent in the UFC since winning the reality show. Known for his well-rounded skill set and relentless pressure, the American bantamweight brings excitement every time he steps into the Octagon despite his inconsistency. His grappling acumen combined with improving striking has made him a difficult matchup for anyone in the division.

Montes enters this matchup looking to build momentum and climb the featherweight rankings with a win. The bout represents a critical test for both fighters, as a victory could open doors to more high-profile matchups later in 2026. For Montes, defeating a recognized name like Turcios would serve as a statement win and validate his place among the division's emerging talents.

The featherweight division remains one of the UFC's most competitive weight classes, with a deep roster of skilled fighters all vying for championship opportunities. This makes every fight crucial, as even mid-card matchups can significantly impact a fighter's trajectory. Both Montes and Turcios understand that impressive performances in March could accelerate their paths toward bigger fights and potentially title elimination bouts.

UFC 326 is shaping up as an action-packed event for early March, with this featherweight bout adding another compelling element to the card. The promotion has been aggressive in booking competitive matchups across all weight classes for the first quarter of 2026, and Montes vs. Turcios fits that pattern perfectly.

Fans can expect a competitive battle between two hungry bantamweights when UFC 326 goes down on March 7th. With both fighters looking to make statements and climb the divisional ladder, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining scrap that could produce Fight of the Night potential.

Confirmed Fights for UFC 326